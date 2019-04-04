Man accused of posting video of ex-girlfriend to pornographic website; suspect held in Arkansas jail

BENTONVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is accused of extortion after police said he threatened a former girlfriend and posted a video of her to a pornographic website.

Andrew Jeffrey Yob, 25, of Northampton, Pa., was being held in the Benton County jail without bail on Wednesday. He was arrested in connection with sexual extortion and unlawful distribution of sexual images or recordings.

A woman reported in July 2018 she received a threat from Yob, her former boyfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman told police she met Yob through a mutual friend, but the two only communicated by video chat and messaging, according to the affidavit. They began talking to each other in late November or early December 2017, she said.

She told police they would video chat every night, and Yob secretly recorded private videos of her, according to the affidavit. The woman said she told Yob not to record her.

The woman ended the relationship Jan. 30, 2018, and she refused to talk to Yob, according to the affidavit.

The woman claimed Yob threatened in July 2018 to post a video on the Internet if she was mean to him or stopped talking to him, according to the affidavit.

The woman reported July 13 that a 25-minute video of her had been posted to a pornographic website, according to the affidavit. She said her social media handles were attached to the video and anyone who watched the video could look up her via social media and send her friend requests, the affidavit states.

She told police one person whom she did not know contacted her and later told her he was a fan of her video, according to the affidavit.

Yob's arraignment is scheduled May 13 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.