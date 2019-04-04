Man killed after car strikes tree in northern Arkansas, police say

A 37-year-old was killed in a northern Arkansas crash Wednesday after the car he drove struck a tree and overturned along a highway, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said Eric Miller of Salem was traveling along Arkansas 9 around 2 p.m. near Mammoth Spring.

Miller suffered fatal injuries in the single-vehicle wreck when his Honda Odyssey crossed the center line and ran off the road.

No other vehicles or injuries were listed in the report.

Police noted dry roads and clear weather at the time of the crash.

More than 100 people have died so far this year in fatal road crashes, according to preliminary figures, including at least five so far in April.