Police: Northwest Arkansas elementary school custodian charged with sexual assault of child

A custodian at a Northwest Arkansas elementary school is accused of sexually assaulting a child, authorities said.

The Washington County sheriff’s office arrested 35-year-old Bryan Wilhite, a custodian at Asbell Elementary School in Fayetteville, on Thursday on suspicion of rape and sexual indecency with a child, according to an online jail log.

Details on the allegations weren't immediately known, and court records weren't yet available.

A spokesman for Fayetteville Public Schools told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Wilhite was suspended. His name no longer appeared on the school's staff page as of Thursday.

Wilhite, who is listed as living in Winslow, remained in the Washington County jail on Thursday with bond set at $50,000. He's set to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Online records didn’t list an attorney representing Wilhite to comment on the charges.