Panel backs subpoenas on Russia report

WASHINGTON -- The House Judiciary Committee approved subpoenas Wednesday for special counsel Robert Mueller's full Russia report as Democrats pressure the Justice Department to release the document without redactions.

The committee voted 24-17 along party lines to give Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., permission to issue subpoenas to the Justice Department for the final report, its exhibits and any underlying evidence or materials prepared for Mueller's investigation. Nadler has not yet said if he'll send the subpoenas, which would be the first step in a potentially long fight with the Justice Department over the materials.

The judiciary panel also voted Wednesday to authorize subpoenas related to five of President Donald Trump's former top advisers, stepping up a separate, wide-ranging investigation into Trump and his personal and political dealings.

Separately, The New York Times reported Wednesday that some of Mueller's investigators have told associates that Attorney General William Barr failed to adequately portray the findings of their inquiry and that they were more troubling for Trump than Barr indicated in his summary, according to government officials and others familiar with their thoughts.

The officials and others interviewed declined to flesh out why some of the special counsel's investigators viewed their findings as potentially more damaging for the president than Barr explained, although the report is believed to examine possible efforts by Trump to thwart the investigation.

In a four-page summary of Mueller's report, Barr wrote that the special counsel did not find that Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential election. He also said Mueller reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed the federal investigation, instead setting out "evidence on both sides" of the question.

Barr went further than Mueller in his summary letter, declaring that Mueller's evidence was insufficient to prove in court that Trump had committed obstruction of justice to hamper the investigation. Democrats criticized Barr's assessment, saying they instead want to see what Mueller wrote.

House Democrats had given Barr until Tuesday to provide an unredacted version of the report to Congress, along with underlying materials. The Justice Department ignored that deadline, with Barr telling committee chairmen in a letter last week that he was in the process of redacting portions of the almost 400-page report and it would be released by mid-April, "if not sooner."

The House voted 420-0 last month to urge Barr to release the report. But since then, House Republicans have deferred to Barr, arguing that he would make the best legal decision about what to make public.

Wednesday's vote further escalates the Democrats' battle with the Justice Department over how much of the report they will be able to see, a fight that could eventually head to court if the two sides can't settle their differences through negotiation. Democrats have said they will not accept redactions and want to see the evidence unfiltered by Barr.

In the letter last week, Barr said he is scrubbing the report to avoid disclosing any grand jury information or classified material, in addition to portions of the report that pertain to ongoing investigations or that "would unduly infringe on the personal privacy and reputational interests of peripheral third parties."

Democrats say they want access to all of that information, even if some of it can't be disclosed to the public. Nadler said he will give Barr time to change his mind on redactions, but if they cannot reach an agreement they will issue the subpoenas "in very short order." He also said he is prepared to go to court to get the grand jury information.

"This committee requires the full report and the underlying materials because it is our job, not the attorney general's, to determine whether or not President Trump has abused his office," Nadler said.

The five former Trump advisers who could receive subpoenas are strategist Steve Bannon, communications director Hope Hicks, chief of staff Reince Priebus, White House counsel Don McGahn and counsel Ann Donaldson. Donaldson served as McGahn's chief of staff before both left the administration.

The five were key witnesses in Mueller's investigation of possible obstruction of justice and were sent document requests by the Judiciary panel last month, along with dozens of other people connected to Trump. Nadler said he is concerned about reports that documents relevant to Mueller's investigation "were sent outside the White House," meaning the committee should have access to them because they may not be covered by executive privilege.

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the committee, said at the vote that the five subpoenas are misguided because two of the individuals have already provided 3,000 documents to the committee and that the other three have indicated a willingness to cooperate.

Collins said the authorization for all of the subpoenas is "reckless" and that Democrats shouldn't be asking for documents that the Justice Department can't legally disclose to the public. The committee rejected a GOP amendment that would have blocked the subpoenas from applying to grand jury information.

"We have a pre-emptive chairman who has gone out with pre-emptive subpoenas today on a report that has already been promised him," Collins said. "This is nothing but political theater."

Republicans argued during Wednesday's hearing that Democrats simply want to embarrass or impeach Trump.

"Why are we here? Seems to me we're here because the Mueller report isn't what the Democrats wanted it to be ... just the opposite," said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Democrats objected, reminding Jordan that neither they nor the GOP has seen a single page of the Mueller report.

In arguing for the report's release, Democrats cited former independent counsel Kenneth Starr's delivery to Congress of his full, unredacted report on former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky. The Starr report in 1998 was complete with grand jury testimony.

Nadler at one point during the committee session held up two books from Starr's investigation, noting he gave Congress "boxes and boxes" of such information.

"The department is wrong to try to withhold that information from this committee," Nadler said. "Congress is entitled to all of the evidence. This isn't just my opinion. It is also a matter of law."

Collins challenged Nadler's logic, mocking his use of props by holding up his own makeshift display -- two water bottles, one empty, one full -- to argue Nadler is comparing apples and oranges.

Starr, Collins argued, was appointed under a different law and made recommendations on impeachment.

"I'm glad we're using props today because the chairman is wanting you to look at one thing when the reality is another thing," Collins said. "It doesn't work. They're not the same."

Trump has largely deferred to Barr on the report's release while also saying he wouldn't mind if the full version was made public. Still, he has criticized Democrats for seeking the unredacted information. He tweeted Tuesday that "there is no amount of testimony or document production that can satisfy" Nadler or House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who has also called for the full release.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press; by Rachael Bade of The Washington Post; and by Nicholas Fandos, Michael S. Schmidt and Mark Mazzetti of The New York Times.

Photo by AP/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

Doug Collins, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, uses a beverage bottle to challenge Committee Chairman Gerald Nadler’s use of the independent counsel report on Bill Clinton to compare it to the report on Russia his committee is seeking. Nadler sits at left.

A Section on 04/04/2019