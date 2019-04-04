State Capitol news in brief

Panel rejects bill on school control

The Senate Education Committee on Wednesday defeated a bill that would have allowed the state to maintain control of the Little Rock School District and others like it for up to four additional years.

Senate Bill 668 by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, would allow the state Board of Education to maintain control of public school districts in academic or fiscal distress up to four years beyond the current five years allowed by law.

Current state law requires the Board of Education to either annex, consolidate or reconstitute a public school district within five years of taking it over, but SB668 would allow the board to extend that time for two 24-month periods if a district hasn't demonstrated compliance with the state's exit criteria.

The Little Rock district has been operating under state control -- without an elected school board and under the direction of the state education commissioner -- since January 2015.

The state Education Board's deadline for acting on the Little Rock district is January 2020.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

In addition to Little Rock, the Lee County, Dollarway, Earle and Pine Bluff school districts are also operating under state control.

The bill evoked strong criticism from two Little Rock Democrats and former teachers on the committee, Sens. Linda Chesterfield and Joyce Elliott.

Chesterfield argued that Little Rock residents were being taxed without representation, and Elliott said that the bill, if passed, would again move the target for the Little Rock district.

The legislation, needing five affirmative votes, failed on a roll-call vote with three senators voting for it, three voting against it and two not voting.

-- Hunter Field

House backs plan to tape meetings

The Arkansas House on Wednesday passed legislation requiring the video or audio recording of all open public meetings.

House Bill 1928 by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, would mandate that public bodies record all regularly scheduled and special meetings with exemptions for executive sessions, volunteer fire departments, second-class cities and incorporated towns.

The recordings must be stored for at least one year, the proposal states.

Flowers said her proposal would be "low cost or no cost."

"We're balancing between advances in technology and the need to be more transparent and have citizens more involved and aware what's happening in government," Flowers said.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

-- Hunter Field

Senators will get infant-death bills

A pair of bills that would establish committees to investigate Arkansas' high rates of infant and maternal death cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday.

The state Department of Health would be directed to create the Maternal Mortality Review Committee under House Bill 1440 and the Maternal and Perinatal Outcomes Quality Review Committee under House Bill 1441.

Both panels would be made up of members appointed by the department, which would be allowed to hire an organization to help collect information and analyze data.

Speaking on behalf of the Arkansas Press Association, Sonny Albarado, projects editor for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, said provisions in the bills "go overboard in not allowing committee members to speak about overall proposals, methodology or other general issues arising out of their discussions of the data they collect."

"The question becomes, how does the public know how the review committee arrived at its decisions?" Albarado said. "How does the public gain information that will allow them to make informed decisions about what the committee's findings shows?"

Laura Shue, chief legal counsel for the Health Department, said similar provisions require confidentiality for other health-related state records.

"You're not going to get hospitals and people to participate if it's not confidential and de-identified data," HB1440's sponsor, Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis, said.

The House passed both bills last month. The Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor advanced them to the full Senate on Wednesday in voice votes, with no members dissenting.

-- Andy Davis

Governor gets bill on water-test fee

Water bills for users on public systems would go up by a dime a month to pay for required testing and upgrades at the state's Department of Health under a bill that cleared the Senate on Wednesday.

The Senate voted 23-8 to send House Bill 1737 by Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, to the governor.

The bill would raise the rate for public water systems from 30 cents to 40 cents each month.

Jeff Stone with the Health Department told a House committee that the rate increase would generate more than $1 million annually, raising the amount dedicated to state water testing from about $4.1 million to $5.5 million per year.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Lottery-winner ID bill clears Senate

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery winners of more than $500,000 would get the option to keep their identities secret for two years under legislation the Senate approved Wednesday.

The Senate voted 25-6 to approve Senate Bill 306 by Sen. Larry Teague, D-Nashville, sending the measure to the House for further action.

If a lottery player who wins more than $500,000 requests that his records or other information filed with the lottery remain confidential, that information would be exempt from public disclosure under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act under the bill. The records treated as confidential would become public after two years.

But the lottery winner wouldn't remain confidential if the lottery winner is an elected official or a person who is related to an elected official.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill on Bible class altered, endorsed

Legislation directing state education officials to develop a framework for a Bible course passed a Senate committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 1626 by Rep. Joe Cloud, R-Russellville, was approved by the Senate Education Committee after being rewritten over the weekend.

Initially, the bill would have required public schools to offer a "nonsectarian, nonreligious academic study of the Bible" if at least 15 students at a school requested the course, but it stalled before the Senate panel last week due to members' concerns about the mandate.

The bill's sponsors removed the provision that would have required the course be taught upon request from 15 students. The amended bill, if approved, would simply require the Arkansas Department of Education to "identify, develop, and approve a Bible course for high school credit" by the 2019-2020 school year to help districts offer the course.

Agency officials have said that the department already had plans to do what the bill would require, and they expect more schools to provide such a course once it is developed.

-- Hunter Field

Senate to vote on testing of inmates

The Senate Education Committee approved legislation Wednesday to require state lockups to screen those coming into their custody for dyslexia and reading ability.

Senate Bills 664 and 677 by Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, would require the Arkansas Division of Youth Services and Department of Correction to assess a youth or inmate's reading level and screen for dyslexia within 30 days of commitment.

The agencies must provide reading instruction or dyslexia intervention if a juvenile or inmate scores below the reading proficiency level considered high functioning, according to the bills.

The bill now goes before the full Senate for consideration.

-- Hunter Field

House OKs ban on human egg sales

House lawmakers on Wednesday gave approval to Family Council-backed legislation that would prohibit women from selling their unfertilized eggs for profit.

State Rep. Cindy Crawford, R-Fort Smith, said that her "Egg Provider Protection Act" would not do anything to prevent the legal and safe donation of eggs in Arkansas, or the doctors who offer those services.

However, Crawford, who helps run a crisis center for women, said that some women are being exploited into giving up their eggs in exchange for money. Crawford's bill, House Bill 1761, would allow women to be compensated for medical costs or for their "time and trouble;" however, they would not be able to profit from their eggs.

The bill was drafted in consultation with the conservative, faith-based Family Council.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 89-2, with six lawmakers voting present.

-- John Moritz

Senators approve public-drink bill

A bill to allow alcoholic beverages to be carried outside drinking establishments, as long as they are in an entertainment district, moved one step closer to becoming law Wednesday after the Senate voted to approve the measure.

Senate Bill 492 by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, defines an entertainment district as a commercially zoned contiguous area located in part of a city that contains bars, restaurants, dance clubs and other venues -- such as the River Market in downtown Little Rock.

The measure, which previously passed the House, passed the Senate with an 18-12 vote.

SB492 now heads to the governor's desk.

The bill also adds that the "entertainment district" can be a temporary exhibit and that the rules of the state Alcoholic Beverage Control must still be followed.

The local government would be required to set reasonable standards for the regulation of alcohol possession within the boundaries of the district.

-- Jeannie Roberts

Panel backs work with food stamps

A bill expanding the state's work requirement for food stamp recipients cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 1775, sponsored by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, would make an education and training program mandatory for about 50,000 recipients who are now exempt from the program's work requirement.

The new requirement would apply to recipients who are age 50-60 as well those who have dependent children who are all at least 6 years old.

The state would be required to reimburse recipients for transportation costs related to the program. Mary Franklin, director of the state Department of Human Services' Division of County Operations, said that cost would be about $6.4 million a year. Half of that would be paid by the federal government, and the state would pay the rest, she said.

Bentley said the program would help recipients get jobs and earn more money.

The bill's opponents contended that it would hurt poor families and children. They also contended the state is underestimating the cost of implementing the requirement, which the state would have to implement by Oct. 1, 2021.

The bill, which passed the House last week, cleared the Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor in a divided voice vote. It next goes to the full Senate.

-- Andy Davis

Disabled wait list bill goes to Senate

A bill setting a three-year deadline for the state to serve more than 3,000 developmentally disabled Arkansans who are on a waiting list for home and community-based services cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 1491, sponsored by Rep. Josh Miller, R-Heber Springs, would require the Department of Human Services to serve everyone who was on the list as of March 1 within three years of the law taking effect.

The bill passed the House in a 91-0 vote in February. The Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor sent it to the full Senate on Wednesday in a voice vote, with no members dissenting.

-- Andy Davis

A Section on 04/04/2019