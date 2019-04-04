Plan to toughen ballot initiatives clears committee

A proposal aiming to make it harder to amend the Arkansas Constitution cleared its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday.

The House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs passed House Joint Resolution 1008 by Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, on a split voice vote.

The resolution, if passed by the General Assembly, would refer a proposed constitutional amendment to the November 2020 ballot that would make several changes to the ballot-initiative process by:

• Requiring signatures of at least one-half of the designated percentage of the electors in 45 counties instead of the current 15 counties.

• Requiring a three-fifths vote of both chambers of the General Assembly to refer a proposed constitutional amendment to voters.

• Eliminating the 30-day signature cure period, in which ballot-measure sponsors may collect additional signatures if they submitted at least 75 percent of the required number of registered-voter signatures on time.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

• Requiring challenges to the sufficiency of any ballot measure to be filed no later than April 15 of the election year.

• Requiring citizen-initiated petitions to be filed with the secretary of state by Jan. 15 of the election year rather than the current four months before the election.

Sen. Matthew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, said the resolution would ensure that the intent of the state constitution's framers -- that it be difficult to alter -- remain intact. Pitsch, who is the Senate sponsor of the resolution, noted that Arkansans have voted to amend the constitution 20 times in the last seven years.

"We've done things that most of us kind of go, 'Really?'" Pitsch said. "We've put a company's name in our constitution. That's not what a constitution is for."

The committee's action came after the full House voted 68-17 in favor of a resolution allowing the General Assembly to refer a third and final constitutional amendment to voters in 2020. Lawmakers during the 2019 session have already voted to refer House Joint Resolution 1018 by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, and Senate Joint Resolution 15 by Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale.

HJR1018 would make the state's half-cent sales tax for highways permanent; SJR15 would limit state lawmakers elected on or after Jan. 1, 2021, to serving 12 consecutive years and then require them to sit out four years before becoming eligible to serve in the Legislature again.

A citizen-initiated effort is also underway. In March, the private Arkansas Term Limits ballot committee filed a proposed constitutional amendment that would cap years in legislative office at 10. That proposal is similar to the committee's last one that was struck from the November 2018 ballot after a legal challenge. To get its latest proposal on the 2020 ballot, the committee will have to collect more than 89,000 valid signatures of registered voters.

Pitsch told the House panel on Wednesday that well-financed, out-of-state groups in recent years have taken advantage of the ballot initiative process, but opponents argued that HJR1008 would not prevent that from occurring.

Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, said it would only exacerbate the problem, adding that the higher signature threshold favors groups that can afford to pay professional canvassers.

"That puts it out of reach of any grassroots, populist initiative process and puts it totally and completely in the hands of those who can afford this process -- the casinos, the medical marijuana -- the money interests would only have access to our referendum process."

Arkansans in recent years have approved citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to legalize medical marijuana, full-fledged casinos and an increase in the state's minimum wage to $11 by 2021.

They've also approved referrals from the General Assembly to require photo identification at the ballot box, levy a half-cent sales tax for highway funding and increase lawmakers' term limits.

Jerry Cox, executive director of the Family Council, acknowledged that there's a problem with how easily the state constitution can be amended, but said that HJR1008 "missed the target." He noted that the constitution is more often altered by referrals from the General Assembly than citizen-initiated efforts.

The proposal now heads to the full House for further action.

A Section on 04/04/2019