Police say woman tried to ram car

An arrest report said a Little Rock woman attempted multiple times to run a car bearing her mother and daughter off the road while in the view of two North Little Rock police officers.

Lateasea N. Powell, 33, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, refusal to submit to arrest and two counts of aggravated assault Wednesday after trying to run a car off the road, an arrest report said.

Officers said another of Powell's children was in the car with her.

Powell was in the Pulaski County jail without bond on Wednesday evening.

Job-session threat results in arrest

A Conway man was arrested during a job orientation session Wednesday after saying he should "just take out this gun and shoot ya'll," an arrest report sad.

Sherwood police officers arrested Jalean J. Franklin, 24, on charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing government operations and terroristic threatening Tuesday near 1105 E. Kiehl Ave. in Sherwood, the report said.

Franklin was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Wednesday evening.

LR teen arrested in 2018 shootings

A Little Rock teenager was arrested in Indiana last week in two 2018 shootings, court documents said.

Marquan Smith, 16, faces charges of second-degree battery, committing a terroristic act, minor in possession of a handgun on school property and aggravated assault after police identified him in an August shooting that left a Little Rock man with multiple gunshot wounds and July shooting of a vehicle.

Deputy prosecuting attorney Sharon Strong approved Smith being charged as an adult in the August shooting, according to an arrest report.

Pulaski County jail records do not display minors.

