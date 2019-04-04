Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE’S LOCK Absolutely Aiden in the eighth.

BEST BET Dutch Treat in the ninth.

LONG SHOT Mischief Galore in the third.

SUNDAY’S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2 percent).

MEET 114-358 (31.9 percent).

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $24,000, 6 Furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Claiming $6,250

***MR. BENZ defeated $10,000 rivals by two-widening lengths in his first race for trainer Karl Broberg, and the consistent finisher has landed in a field with plenty of early speed. NIIGON’S GLORY is moving up a class level following a five-length win at Fair Grounds, and he has won two of four races at Oaklawn, and he was claimed by leading trainer Steve Asmussen. CASH FOR THE SOUL is an exceptionally quick sprinter who finished third at this level March 17, and he may prove difficult to catch.

PP HORSE; JOCKEY; TRAINER; ODDS

4 Mr. Benz; Cohen; Broberg; 2-1

2 Niigon’s Glory; Santana; Asmussen; 3-1

7 Cash for the Soul; Loveberry; Johnson; 8-1

8 Preacher Time; Elliott; Hartman; 6-1

1 Storminside; McMahon; Broberg; 4-1

5 Dos Cuernos; Morales; Lauer; 12-1

6 Bad Humor; Wethey; Caldwell; 10-1

3 Sandhill Sammy; Riquelme; French; 15-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

**JAIL HOUSE defeated maiden allowance sprinters just two races back at Remington, and the class dropper is back at a preferred distance after fading in a two-turn effort. LUCKY BRITCHES broke his maiden sprinting last season at Churchill, and he is dropping in class and adding blinkers for new trainer Karl Broberg. OUT OF HYDEING is a front-running sprinter who is also dropping in price, and he was claimed by winning connections and is having blinkers removed.

PP HORSE; JOCKEY; TRAINER; ODDS

9 Jail House; Santana; Asmussen; 5-2

2 Lucky Britches; McMahon; Broberg; 9-2

1 Out of Hydeing; Cohen; Diodoro; 4-1

3 Fault Line; Vazquez; Villafranco; 6-1

10 Nicky Numbers; Sanjur; Mullins; 10-1

7 Ramblingrudyrags; Mojica; Broberg; 5-1

4 Bar Stool Budget; Elliott; Hartman; 10-1

8 Neapolitan; Thompson; Prather; 20-1

5 Trenton Bridge; Birzer; Van Berg; 20-1

6 Samurai Mike; Richard; Litfin; 20-1

3 Purse $47,000, 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

**MISCHIEF GALORE contested a fast early pace before surrendering to a stablemate in a second-place debut at Houston, and the beaten post-time favorite shows good subsequent works and may be cruising on a clear early lead. ALENA MARIE crossed the wire second best while four-lengths clear of the third-place finisher in her second start, and continued improvement should make her difficult to beat. FIRE ON HIGH has been competitive in both of her races, and she is switching to a winning rider and will be no surprise.

PP HORSE; JOCKEY; TRAINER; ODDS

8 Mischief Galore; Santana; Asmussen; 5-1

9 Alena Marie; Elliott; Holthus; 7-2

5 Fire On High; Baze; Lukas; 5-1

6 Quite a Secret; Birzer; Forster; 6-1

1 Gotta Fly; WDe La Cruz; Martin; 6-1

4 Electress; Quinonez; Von Hemel; 8-1

7 Eva’s Candy; Canchari; Hall; 10-1

2 Maybe Next Year; Riquelme; Morse; 12-1

3 Carissa Crismas; Court; Swearingen; 12-1

4 Purse $25,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $10,000

**SUSPECT A STORM has not won a race since 2017, but he has been very competitive, while running against better than he competes against today. MUNYAK finished second in a fast state-bred claimer in his 2019 debut, and he was claimed by top connections out of his last and figures near the lead from gate to wire. MEANBONE lost a late lead when third at this same class level two back, and three of his five victories have come at Oaklawn Park.

PP HORSE; JOCKEY; TRAINER; ODDS

1 Suspect a Storm; Eramia; Martin; 5-2

6 Munyak; Cohen; Broberg; 6-1

7 Meanbone; FDe La Cruz; Garcia; 9-2

8 Detroit Cowboy; Roman; Cruz; 8-1

10 Arch Revenge; Vazquez; Villafranco; 5-1

3 Mostly Sunny; Borel; Altamirano; 6-1

2 Oh So Tall; Bridgmohan; Mason; 8-1

4 Iza Innocent; Thompson; Derryberry; 12-1

1a Hot Blooded Song; Canchari; Martin; 5-2

5 Bud’s Mr. B; Richard; Dixon; 20-1

9 Hank’s Alibi; Court; Hornsby; 30-1

5 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 Miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

**SUPER TOUCH finished 2018 with a sharp sprint victory at Del Mar, and he figures to be the controlling speed following a useful front-running sprint effort. LINDANTE may go favored following four consecutive in-the-money finishes at Santa Anita, and he has winning connections, but a poor overall win record. OPPORTUNISTIC exits a clear wire-to-wire victory against $10,000 claimers, and the six-time winner can win from off the pace, and he drew a favorable two-turn post position.

PP HORSE; JOCKEY; TRAINER; ODDS

2 Super Touch; Padron-Barcenas; Contreras; 6-1

3 Lindante; Cohen; Diodoro; 3-1

1 Opportunistic; Riquelme; Garcia; 9-2

9 Treasury Bill; Wethey; Hall; 4-1

4 Holiday Mischief; Baze; Ortiz; 6-1

8 Ship Stalker; Johnson; Hartlage; 15-1

6 Dapper Jack; FDe La Cruz; Puhl; 10-1

1a Capital Letters; Riquelme; Garcia; 9-2

10 Due to His Charm; Elliott; Vance; 8-1

7 Rock n’ Candy; Rocco; Hiles; 12-1

5 Coastal Highway; Canchari; Jansen; 20-1

6 Purse $24,500, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

**JIMBO’S BIZ is a three-time second-place finisher, who produces a consistent late run, and he has competitive Beyer figures and strong connections. ALEX’S HEIGHTS has trained well following a third-place debut finish, and he is taking a big drop in price and keeps veteran rider Channing Hill. C DUB was forwardly placed when finishing third as a post-time favorite, and he was claimed by a top claiming stable and is an attractive price on the morning line.

PP HORSE; JOCKEY; TRAINER; ODDS

8 Jimbo’s Biz; Cohen; Diodoro; 12-1

5 Alex’s Heights; Hill; Catalano; 7-2

4 C Dub; Mojica; Diodoro; 6-1

7 Tap Show; Eramia; Von Hemel; 8-1

1 Reversaloffortune; Loveberry; Westermann; 6-1

6 Grandgran; Bridgmohan; Smith; 5-1

12 V Tach M.D.; Morales; Van Berg; 4-1

11 Baysider; Canchari; Anderson; 8-1

2 Inked; Vazquez; Villafranco; 20-1

9 Calculating King; Padron-Barcenas; Petalino; 20-1

10 Wicked Gem; Riquelme; Gorder; 30-1

3 Sink the Bismarck; Richard; Riecken; 30-1

7 Purse $31,000, 1 1/16 Miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

***CURLIN ROAD is a graded stake-winner who is shipping from California following a second-place finish, and he represents top connections and deserves favoritism. PAIN AND MISERY was a two-turn stake winner in 2018, and he is having blinkers removed, and is unbeaten in two races on a wet surface. MR. TICKLE finished second in his return from a lengthy vacation, and he has the class to move up and contend.

PP HORSE; JOCKEY; TRAINER; ODDS

8 Curlin Road; Baze; O’Neill; 7-5

5 Pain and Misery; WDe La Cruz; Stuart; 6-1

10 Mr. Tickle; Cohen; Broberg; 5-1

1 Bode’s Maker; McMahon; Milligan; 6-1

7 Vaporman; Hill; Catalano; 5-1

2 Memphisinmay; Bridgmohan; Contreras; 20-1

6 Springtime Mojo; Birzer; Jacquot; 20-1

4 One Thirty Nine; Santana; Ortiz; 12-1

3 Orbatron; Padron-Barcenas; Pish; 20-1

9 King’s Reckoning; FDe La Cruz; Puhl; 30-1

8 Purse $91,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

****ABSOLUTELY AIDEN defeated three next-out winners in a clear career debut victory last summer at Saratoga, and he is working smartly for his three-year-old debut, and he figures bigger, stronger and faster for the leading trainer. KING OF THE COURT followed a dominating maiden-claiming victory with a narrow loss at this level, and he has competitive Beyer figures and should work out a stalking trip. SOARING BIRD has been gelded since a deceptive fifth-place finish, and he moves up over a wet track.

PP HORSE; JOCKEY; TRAINER; ODDS

2 Absolutely Aiden; Santana; Asmussen; 9-5

8 King of the Court; Cohen; Milligan; 3-1

7 Soaring Bird; Elliott; Hobby; 9-2

6 Nomo Ron; Baze; Caldwell; 6-1

4 Mojovation; McMahon; Broberg; 5-1

5 Acosta; Vazquez; Moquett; 10-1

1 Deflater; Harr; Cline; 20-1

3 Minecraft Maniac; Canchari; Anderson; 30-1

9 Purse $91,000, 6 Furlongs, Fillies and Mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

****DUTCH TREAT finished second in the 2018 Rainbow Miss, and she is spotted to win an entry-level allowance following a good front-running route race against better. ZIPPY LOU was a clear maiden allowance winner in her second start at the meeting, and she keeps leading rider Ricardo Santana. FLATOUTANDFOXY finished fourth in a $15,000 claiming race at Fair Grounds, and she was claimed by winning connections who immediately put her in restricted company.

PP HORSE; JOCKEY; TRAINER; ODDS

8 Dutch Treat; Vazquez; Van Meter; 2-1

1a Zippy Lou; Santana; Cox; 5-1

1 Flatoutandfoxy; Bridgmohan; Barkley; 5-1

4 Firewater Rocket; Morales; Gorder; 8-1

10 Dirty Dixie Road; Elliott; Holthus; 8-1

7 She’s too Cool; Santana; Asmussen; 6-1

12 Dixie Flyer; Birzer; Chleborad; 10-1

3 Ordained Kiss; McMahon; Caldwell; 12-1

6 Another Rocket; Court; Asmussen; 10-1

9 Michelle’s Grace; FDe La Cruz; Martin; 15-1

11 All About Clara; Thompson; Dixon; 20-1

2 Spunky Town; WDe La Cruz; Smith; 30-1

5 Tommie Trucker; Quinonez; Pish; 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Mischief Galore appears a good filly to put on top in third-race trifectas. I’ll spread six deep in the middle and use three in the show spot. The sixth begins a 50-cent Pick-4 and several can win, therefore spreading out is the wise thing to do. The seventh race has a big favorite, but I believe using three runners is smart. The eighth race has a potential single in Absolutely Aiden, and the ninth also has a tough one to beat in Dutch Treat.