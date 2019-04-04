South Korean fishing boat P-PIONEER is seen a port in Busan, South Korea, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Officials say a South Korean ship is being held at a domestic port over suspicions that it illegally provided oil to heavily sanctioned North Korea. (Kim Jae-hong/Yonhap via AP)

S. Korea says ship passed oil to North

SEOUL, South Korea -- A South Korean ship is being held at a domestic port over suspicions that it illegally provided oil to heavily sanctioned North Korea, officials said Wednesday.

The revelation comes as concerns grow over wide-ranging efforts by North Korea to evade U.N. Security Council sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missiles program.

A South Korean coast guard official said the 5,160-ton P-Pioneer has been prevented from leaving Busan port since October over allegations that it was used to supply diesel to North Korea through two ship-to-ship transfers in September 2017 in international waters in the East China Sea. He did not confirm how much was supplied.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited unnamed sources to report that the North Korean vessels on the receiving end were the Kum Un San and the Yu Son. The Kum Un San is believed to be one of North Korea's most active vessels involved in ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products.

The U.N. Security Council said in a report last month that an unnamed member state said North Korea has been using approximately 23 of its tankers for the prohibited transfers.

Kidnappers seek cash for American

KAMPALA, Uganda -- Ugandan security forces are searching for a U.S. citizen and a driver who were abducted in a wildlife park and their kidnappers demanded a ransom, authorities said Wednesday.

The missing people were taken Tuesday in an ambush by four gunmen in Queen Elizabeth National Park, a protected area near the porous border with Congo, according to Ugandan police and a government spokesman.

The kidnappers held up a group of foreign tourists at gunpoint, grabbed two of them and disappeared into the bush. Later the kidnappers, using the phone of one of their victims, demanded a ransom of $500,000, said a statement issued by police.

"We strongly believe this ransom is the reason behind the kidnap," the statement said. "Their vehicle was left parked and the kidnappers went away with the key."

The kidnapped American is a 35-year-old woman, police said.

The four other tourists were "left abandoned and unharmed" and later were taken to safety after reporting the incident to authorities, according to a separate statement from the Uganda Media Center.

A rescue party of police, military and game rangers has been sent to find the abducted people, that statement said.

Activists report on ISIS attack in Syria

BEIRUT -- Islamic State militants blew themselves up after clashes with the U.S.-backed Syrian forces in the Syrian city of Raqqa, which was liberated from the extremists nearly two years ago, a war monitor said Wednesday.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces first confirmed then denied the report.

The conflicting reports could not be immediately reconciled, and reflected the precarious security situation in the city, which the militants once called their capital, and which remains plagued with lawlessness despite efforts to rebuild.

Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman Mustafa Bali called the initial news a "misunderstanding." Bali said the explosion was caused by a land mine that wounded people. An activist group, Raqqa Being Slaughtered Silently, said a land mine that went off in the western part of Raqqa killed two people.

But Rami Abdurrahman, head of Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said militants attacked a headquarters for the Syrian Democratic Forces in Raqqa city late Tuesday and early Wednesday, clashing with forces before blowing themselves up.

Abdurrahman said the explosions caused an undetermined number of casualties among the Syrian forces.

