Senate to vote on testing of inmates

The Senate Education Committee approved legislation Wednesday to require state lockups to screen those coming into their custody for dyslexia and reading ability.

Senate Bills 664 and 677 by Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, would require the Arkansas Division of Youth Services and Department of Correction to assess a youth or inmate's reading level and screen for dyslexia within 30 days of commitment.

The agencies must provide reading instruction or dyslexia intervention if a juvenile or inmate scores below the reading proficiency level considered high functioning, according to the bills.

The bill now goes before the full Senate for consideration.

-- Hunter Field