Speech by NATO chief gains Congress' acclaim

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi join in welcoming NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. The alliance will mark the 70th anniversary of its founding charter today at a session hosted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

WASHINGTON -- In the first address to Congress by a NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday acknowledged serious divisions within the alliance and called for bigger defense budgets to cope with global challenges such as Russian assertiveness, the core reason NATO was created in Washington 70 years ago.

"We have to be frank," Stoltenberg said at a joint meeting of Congress. "Questions are being asked on both sides of the Atlantic about the strength of our partnership. And, yes, there are differences."

The NATO secretary-general credited President Donald Trump with compelling allies to spend more on defense, without noting that Trump also has questioned the value of the alliance and suggested that some members are freeloaders.

"NATO allies must spend more on defense. This has been the clear message from President Trump, and this message is having a real impact," Stoltenberg said, prompting Vice President Mike Pence, seated behind him, to leap to his feet. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., followed a few moments later.

The NATO chief spoke at the invitation of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Pelosi.

Trump's criticisms have upset a delicate balance within an alliance that has long counted on Washington to be its leader.

The enthusiastic reception Stoltenberg's speech received from both parties was testament to an enduring pro-NATO consensus in Congress. Stoltenberg drew a standing ovation after noting that the alliance is based on the premise of "all for one and one for all."

"The secretary-general delivered to Congress a powerful affirmation of the value of the NATO alliance," said Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas.

James Stavridis, a retired Navy admiral who was NATO's top commander from 2009 to 2013, called the Stoltenberg address a high point in recent U.S.-European relations.

"Given the president's evident and frequently vocalized skepticism of the alliance, it is clear that Congress -- on a bipartisan basis -- wants to put the full weight of the legislative branch behind NATO," Stavridis said. "We will never find a better pool of allies in the world than the Europeans, and this address underscores the importance of the trans-Atlantic bridge, which has been creaking a bit lately."

Trump's criticisms are not NATO's only source of friction. The alliance also is at odds with longtime member Turkey over its planned purchase of a Russian air-defense system that is not compatible with the allied air defenses. The Trump administration is threatening to stop delivery to Turkey of the newest U.S. fighter jet, the F-35, if the Turks go through with their plan to buy Russia's advanced S-400 system instead of the American Patriot system.

Escalating that dispute, Pence scolded Turkey at a NATO 70th anniversary event after Stoltenberg's speech. Pence said the Russian S-400 system "poses great danger to NATO" and suggested that Turkey needs to decide between the alliance and Russia.

"Turkey must choose," he said. "Does it want to remain a critical partner of the most successful military alliance in the history of the world, or does it want to risk the security of that partnership by making reckless decisions that undermine our alliance?"

Stoltenberg made a point of highlighting the benefits to the United States of having NATO allies. He noted, for example, that in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, NATO invoked Article 5 of its founding charter to go to the aid of a member under attack. He said allies also provide the U.S. with valuable military support in peacetime, such as tracking submarines in the Arctic and providing bases in Europe from which the U.S. can project power.

"Our alliance has not lasted for 70 years out of a sense of nostalgia or of sentiment," he said. "NATO lasts because it is in the national interest of each and every one of our countries."

Stoltenberg drew bipartisan applause for noting that NATO was founded as a counter to Soviet aggression and that it remains a counter to an aggressive and unpredictable Russia. In addition to conflicts in Georgia and Ukraine, Russia is responsible for "attempts to interfere in democracy itself," Stoltenberg said.

The alliance's chief will lead a meeting today of NATO foreign ministers, hosted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to mark 70 years since the alliance's founding charter, the North Atlantic Treaty. The alliance has grown from its original 12 members to 29, with the Republic of North Macedonia about to become the 30th member country.

Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, is the first head of NATO to address a joint meeting of Congress. He touted the alliance's long record of partnership but also noted it has a history of coping with internal divisions, including strong opposition by France, Germany and other members to the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq.

"Open discussions and different views is not a sign of weakness," he said. "It is a sign of strength. So we should not be surprised when we see differences between our countries. Today there are disagreements on issues such as trade, energy, climate change and the Iran nuclear deal. These are serious issues with serious disagreements."

Trump has sharply criticized other NATO members, including Germany, for not meeting spending targets. On Tuesday, he praised the generally upward trend among the European allies, but he hounded them to pay even more because he believes America still shoulders a disproportionate share of the cost of protecting Europe.

In a meeting at the White House on Tuesday, Trump and Stoltenberg had kind words for each other. But in the past, Trump has called NATO "obsolete" and suggested he might pull the U.S. out of the alliance if member nations didn't significantly boost defense spending.

"The United States alone accounts for the vast majority of NATO defense spending," Trump said as he met with Stoltenberg.

"We've worked together on getting some of our allies to pay their fair share," Trump told reporters. "At some point, it's going to have to go higher."

Trump took credit for the increased spending. However, spending by NATO countries, which dropped after the end of the Cold War, has been rising since 2014.

After Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, member countries agreed to boost defense budgets and "move toward" spending 2 percent of their gross domestic products on defense by 2024. The U.S. spends about 3.4 percent of its GDP on defense.

Germany remains the main target of Trump's ire because it plans to spend 1.5 percent, below the 2 percent guideline, by 2024.

Stoltenberg has said the 2 percent guideline was a target the allies set in 2014, not a goal invented by the United States.

"The allies are really stepping up," Stoltenberg said in an interview.

