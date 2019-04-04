Stamps murder suspect arrested

PINE BLUFF -- An Arkansas man wanted in connection with a homicide Tuesday in Lafayette County was arrested early Wednesday morning in Minden, La.

Donald McRae Sparrow, 44, of Stamps was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff that involved Minden police, Webster Parish sheriff's deputies and a SWAT team from the Louisiana State Police.

Sparrow faces a first-degree murder charge in Arkansas in the death of his father, Donald Sparrow, 72, of Stamps, according to the Lafayette County sheriff's office. Minden police have charged Donald McRae Sparrow with illegal use of a firearm.

Sparrow was being held Wednesday in Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center in Minden, pending extradition to Arkansas.

The Lafayette County sheriff's office received a call just before 7 p.m. Tuesday requesting medical assistance for a gunshot wound at 328 Lafayette 114 near Stamps, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Upon arrival, deputies found Sparrow's father dead from a gunshot wound after what authorities believe was an altercation between the two men, the release said.

Sparrow had left the scene, sparking a manhunt in surrounding counties as well as Louisiana. Authorities found Sparrow late Tuesday night in a motel in Minden, which is about 65 miles from Stamps across the state line in northwestern Louisiana.

Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper said his department was notified by a desk clerk at the Exacta Inn that a man fitting Sparrow's description had checked in to the motel and had made several comments that raised the clerk's suspicions.

"He had made a statement about accidentally killing his father and said he was going to kill himself during the night," Cropper said. "He was apparently very intoxicated and he had the little lady in the lobby pretty upset, so she called the owner and he told her to call us."

Officers arrived at the motel and found Sparrow's truck parked outside his room.

"We ran the plates, and that's when we got the hit that it was wanted out of Lafayette County," Cropper said. "So, they had an idea what they were facing when they went to the door."

Officers knocked on the door, Cropper said, and when they looked through the curtains of the motel room they saw Sparrow holding a pistol to his neck, threatening to shoot himself if officers didn't back off.

"They pulled back, and that's when he fired a shot through the door at the officers," Cropper said.

Sparrow remained in the room for about three hours as officers made repeated attempts to get Sparrow to surrender, Cropper said. Sparrow was apprehended when officers tackled him after he abruptly walked out of the room and tried to get to his truck.

"When he decided to come out, he didn't have a gun in his hand, but he had a 30-pack of Bud Light in one hand and was just strolling out the door to his truck like he was going to get in his truck and drive away," Cropper said. "We had a lot of officers out there, so he kind of got swarmed."

Cropper said a sheriff's office police dog was released during the takedown, and in the confusion Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton was bitten in the upper left arm by the dog.

"I'm not sure how it happened, but the dog was turned loose and there was a pretty good dogpile going on there," Cropper said.

The police chief said the greatest concern was that Sparrow would kill himself during the standoff or force police to kill him.

Cropper said Sparrow would pull back the curtains using the barrel of the handgun, and at one point he opened the door and stood in the doorway. Police ordered Sparrow to show his hands, Cropper said, but Sparrow would only show officers his left hand. Cropper said Sparrow "kind of waved" to block the lights used by police before stepping back into the room and closing the door.

"My personal opinion was that he was not going to come out of that room alive," Cropper said, "but something happened and he just decided to open the door and stroll out to his truck to leave."

A map showing the location of Stamps/Minden

State Desk on 04/04/2019