Student in Northwest Arkansas diagnosed with whooping cough

FAYETTEVILLE — Some junior high school students are being required to take antibiotics after a student was diagnosed with whooping cough, a school official confirmed.

An unvaccinated Woodland Junior High student was diagnosed with pertussis, or whooping cough, a contagious disease involving the respiratory tract, said Melissa Thomas, director of health services for Fayetteville Public Schools.

Coughing fits from whooping cough can make it difficult to breathe and can be life-threatening for some people, especially infants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All parents were notified of the diagnosis, but only parents of approximately 30 students who were in close contact with the diagnosed student and seven students exempt from vaccinations were sent a letter instructing them to see a doctor about antibiotics, Thomas said.

"If your child does not receive the antibiotic by April 8, 2019, he/she will be excluded from attending school and school activities until approved to return by the Arkansas Department of Health," according to the letter. "This exclusion period will be a minimum of 21 days. Immunization records will be reviewed to see if an additional dose of pertussis vaccine is needed. You will be notified if your child needs vaccine."

The CDC recommends DTaP and Tdap vaccines to prevent whooping cough, according to the center's website.

Arkansas law requires children to receive a Tdap vaccine at age 11 unless they are exempt, Thomas said.

The letter was signed by Dr. Dirk Haselow, state epidemiologist.