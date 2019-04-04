Texas League prospects

NAME AGE POS. HT. WT. TEAM

J.B. Bukauskas 22 RHP 6-0 196 Corpus Christi

• Bukauskas made his Class AA debut in 2018 with the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Houston Astros' affiliate. Bukauskas made one start, lasting six innings and allowing one hit with the Hooks in 2018. He is ranked as the Astros' No. 6 overall prospect, according to MLB.com's club-prospect rankings (MLB Pipeline). Bukauskas could contribute in the major leagues in 2019.

Keibert Ruiz 20 C 6-0 200 Tulsa

• Ruiz helped lead the Tulsa Drillers, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Class AA affliliate, to a Texas League title in 2018. Ruiz, the Dodgers' No. 2 overall prospect, played in 101 games and batted .268 and had 101 hits in 377 at-bats as a switch-hitting catcher.

Dustin May 21 RHP 6-6 180 Tulsa

• May is the Dodgers' No. 3 overall prospect and the highest rated pitching prospect in the team's minor league system. He May spent the 2018 season partially with the Drillers. In six starts, he held a 3.67 ERA and pitched in 341/3 innings. He struck out 28 batters, walked 12 and allowed 27 hits and 14 runs (all earned).

Adrian Morejon 20 LHP 6-0 175 Amarillo

• Morejon is ranked as the No. 7 overall and second-highest left-handed pitching prospect in the San Diego Padres' farm system. A native Cuban, Morejon will make his Class AA debut in 2019. In Class A-Advanced and rookie ball in 2018, Morejon allowed 29 runs (25 earned) in 14 starts and 651/3 total innings.

Joe Palumbo 24 LHP 6-1 168 Frisco

• Palumbo, the Texas Rangers' No. 7 overall prospect, per MLB.com, leads a trio of formidable starting pitchers for the Frisco RoughRiders. Palumbo made two starts for the RoughRiders in 2018. He threw 91/3 total innings and went 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA. Palumbo permitted an opposing batting average of .182 and allowed 6 hits and struck out 10.

Jon Hernandez 22 RHP 6-2 175 Frisco

• Hernandez is ranked as the Texas Rangers' No. 8 overall prospect behind Palumbo. Hernandez pitched his way to Frisco in 2018. He finished with a 4.92 ERA in 12 Class AA starts, allowing 38 runs (35 earned) in 64 total innings. Hernandez signed with the Texas Rangers in 2013 and grew up in the Dominican Republic.

Khalil Lee 20 OF 5-10 170 NW Arkansas

• Lee is the Kansas City Royals' second overall prospect, per MLB.com, and the club's top-rated position player. He played in 29 games in 2018 with the Naturals and batted .245 with 25 hits and 15 runs. The Royals drafted Lee in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Meibrys Viloria 22 C 5-11 220 NW Arkansas

• Viloria was called up to the big leagues from Class A-Advanced in 2018 and will begin the 2019 season with the Naturals. In 10 games with the Kansas City Royals, Viloria batted .259 and scored 4 runs, while striking out 9 times.

Christian Boutwell

