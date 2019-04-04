Third arrest made in 2018 fatal shooting in Little Rock

Little Rock police arrested a third suspect Thursday in an October shooting that left a man dead in an apartment driveway, a media release said.

Darrius Holmes was arrested on first-degree murder charges Thursday in the death of 32-year-old Levon Sales Jr., who was shot to death on Oct. 12 in the driveway of Oakridge Apartments, police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

Holmes also faces charges of possession of firearms by certain persons and tampering with physical evidence, according to the release.

Holmes was not listed in the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday evening.

Police arrested Kenneth Wilson, 18, on a charge of first-degree murder after he turned himself in on Nov. 1 and Jacquelynn Jones, 23, on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution in December.