This date in baseball

1974 The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-6 in 11 innings before a crowd of 52,000 at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati. In his first at-bat, Hank Aaron hit a three-run home run off Jack Billingham. It was his 714th, tying Babe Ruth's career record.

1988 George Bell became the first player to hit three home runs on opening day, leading the Toronto Blue Jays past the Kansas City Royals 5-3. Bell, bitter throughout spring training with his move to designated hitter, homered three times in that role off Bret Saberhagen.

1998 Mark McGwire tied Willie Mays' National League record by hitting a home run in each of his first four games of the season. McGwire launched a towering three-run shot in the sixth inning of an 8-6 victory over the San Diego Padres.

1999 America's pastime opened in Mexico for the first time. The Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-2 in baseball's first season opener away from the United States and Canada.

2001 Hideo Nomo became the fourth pitcher in major league history to throw a no-hitter in both leagues in Boston's 3-0 victory at Baltimore. Nomo, who threw the first no-hitter in Colorado's Coors Field on Sept. 17, 1996, for Los Angeles, walked three and struck out 11 in the first no-hitter in the 10-year history of Camden Yards.

2003 Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs became the 18th and first Hispanic player to hit 500 career home runs. Sosa hit a solo home run off Scott Sullivan in the seventh inning of in a 10-9 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

2011 Nelson Cruz of Texas became the third player in major league history to hit home runs in the first four games of a season and the Rangers beat Seattle 6-4. Cruz joined Willie Mays (1971) and Mark McGwire (1998) as the only players to go deep in each of their first four games of a season.

2016 Clayton Kershaw was brilliant on opening day, holding San Diego to one hit in his seven innings and striking out nine to lead rookie manager Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers to a record-setting 15-0 victory against the Padres. It was the most lopsided opening day shutout in major league history. The previous mark was a 14-0 victory by the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds in 1911.

2016 Colorado's Trevor Story became the first player to hit two home runs in his major league debut on opening day, and Colorado spoiled Zack Greinke's initial start for Arizona with a 10-5 victory. Greinke, who signed a $206.5 million, six-year contract with the Diamondbacks, had his worst outing in nearly four years, giving up seven runs -- six in one inning. Story also became the first National League player to hit multiple home runs in his first game. Four had done it in the American League.

-- The Associated Press

Sports on 04/04/2019