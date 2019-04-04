Woman attacked, robbed in Little Rock hospital's parking area, police say

A woman was attacked and robbed in the parking area of a Little Rock hospital after reporting two people to security, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the 25-year-old victim called security around 8 p.m. on Tuesday after seeing a male and female who were looking into cars in the outpatient parking ramp at St. Vincent Infirmary.

The police report said she was walking back to her car after waiting several minutes for security when one of the people approached her and punched her in the back of the head.

During an ensuing fight, the attackers punched and bit the woman before holding her down and taking $10 from her, authorities said.

Police said the pair took off in a Chevrolet Cobalt.

A spokesman for St. Vincent confirmed that hospital security received a call around the time of the attack. He said the hospital was reviewing the call.

The woman suffered bruising around her eyes and other parts of her face, as well as a bite wound on her hand, the report said.

The report described the female assailant as having multi-colored hair and a tattoo sleeve on her right arm, as well a single tattoo on her left arm with the letter “E” in it. The report didn’t include a description of the male.

Police had made no arrests at the time of the report.