School district dismissing early after shooting threat, official says

Police in central Arkansas were investigating an apparent threat at a high school that was deemed “unsubstantiated” but still prompted an early dismissal of classes and a sizable law enforcement presence on the school's campus Friday.

Lonoke Public Schools Superintendent John Tackett said someone relayed a screenshot from a social media post on Thursday evening that read: “Apparently the high school is going to get shot up.” He said the school notified parents, students and police shortly after.

That resulted in a large police presence at the school, and campus leaders decided to end classes early after authorities found more information about the post that was shared through SnapChat.

A note from Lonoke Mayor Trae Reas said the threat was “unsubstantiated,” but he encouraged people to use their "best judgment.”

“I would also like to ensure everyone that, as a precautionary measure, the City of Lonoke Police Department has a plan and will be postured appropriately,” the mayor wrote in a statement.

Tackett said nearly 75 percent of students at the 558-population school stayed home on Friday, adding that they wouldn’t be counted as absent.

Tackett said the district didn't want to be in the way as police investigated the threat. Classes will let out after 1 p.m. for all of the district's schools.

Police investigators were still investigating the post on Friday morning, Tackett said.

he threat follows a Monday morning shooting at a southwestern Arkansas high school where a 14-year-old shot and injured a classmate.

Police in Prescott were still investigating that case but have said the shooting stemmed from a recent dispute between two eighth-grade students that spilled over from the weekend.