Arkansas Senate approves bill banning 'sanctuary' cities

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:29 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Senate has approved legislation prohibiting cities from refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and threatening to cut off their funding if they adopt "sanctuary" policies.

The majority-Republican Senate on Friday voted 24-5 for the bill, which would also prohibit cities from preventing local law enforcement from asking about someone's immigration or citizenship status. The measure now heads to the House.

The proposal would make a city ineligible for discretionary funds administered by the state if the attorney general determines it is a sanctuary city. No cities in Arkansas have adopted such sanctuary policies, but the bill's sponsor says the penalty is needed to ensure they'll comply with federal law.

Advocates have said the bill is unnecessary and could sow mistrust between the immigration community and law enforcement.

Comments

  • RBear
    April 5, 2019 at 2:44 p.m.

    Dog-whistling "look busy" bill. Hey, when you've got nothing but deregulating a pig farm in your bag of tricks, you've got to try something else to make it seem like you're busy in the Capitol.
  • Foghorn
    April 5, 2019 at 3:02 p.m.

    Gaping anus holes in search of a problem which doesn’t exist.

