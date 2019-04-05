At the Post

DAY 40 of 57

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,800

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $265,023

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,960,007

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,225,030

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE 11:25 a.m. Tampa Bay; 12:05 p.m. Keeneland; 12:10 a.m. Laurel Park; 12:15 p.m. Gulfstream Park; 12:30 p.m. Aqueduct; 2:45 p.m. Golden Gate; 3 p.m. Santa Anita; 3:10 p.m. Hawthorne; 5:05 p.m. Penn National; 5:50 p.m. Evangeline; 6 p.m. Charles Town; 6:25 p.m. Daytona Beach (greyhounds); 6:30 p.m. Derby Lane (greyhounds).

THURSDAY'S STARS

Jockey David Cohen won three races.

Cohen won the first race with Mr. Benz ($3.40, $2.40, $2.10), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.97, the second race with Out of Hydeing ($5.40, $3.40, $3.00) in 1:11.37 and the eighth race with King of the Court ($6.20, $3.40, $2.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.98.

FINISH LINES

Training hours were shortened Thursday morning because of heavy rainfall. ... Through Sunday, the 39th day of the scheduled 57-day meeting, claims had generated $614,555 in sales tax revenue -- $420,485 to the state and $97,035 to Hot Springs and Garland County -- horsemen's bookkeeper Terri Hoffrogge said Thursday morning. The state tax rate is 6.5 percent. It's 1.5 percent for the city and county. Through Sunday, 391 claims had totaled $6,469,000. ... Richard Eramia, who became the fifth jockey at the meet to reach $1 million in purse earnings Sunday, said he will ride regularly until closing day, May 4. Eramia has won riding titles the last two years at Lone Star Park, which opens April 18. Eramia said the money "is amazing here."

Information for this report was contributed by the Oaklawn media department.

