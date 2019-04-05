Auburn rallies to beat Arkansas in Game 1

Arkansas pitcher Isaiah Campbell (55) delivers against Alabama during an NCAA college baseball game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, March 22, 2019. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

No. 15 Auburn scored six unanswered runs in the late innings to rally for a 6-3 victory over No. 9 Arkansas in the first game of a doubleheader Friday at Plainsman Park.

The teams will play again beginning at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The Tigers (23-7, 7-3 SEC) scored three runs against Arkansas starter Isaiah Campbell with two outs in the sixth inning to tie the game, then took the lead with three runs in the eighth against Arkansas reliever Kevin Kopps.

Arkansas (22-8, 6-4) lost for the fourth consecutive game. Kopps, who recorded two outs, has been the losing pitcher in three of those games.

The Razorbacks appeared in control after Heston Kjerstad's two-run home run to left field in the top of the fifth inning that put Arkansas ahead 3-0. The homer was part of a good approach against Auburn ace pitcher Tanner Burns, who took a no-decision in six innings.

Burns allowed 3 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks, and struck out 10.

Campbell was cruising for the Razorbacks until Rankin Woley's two-out infield single in the bottom of the sixth. Campbell walked two of the next four batters, and Connor Davis and Ryan Bliss had RBI hits to tie the game.

Campbell was taken out of the game with two outs in the seventh inning. He allowed 3 runs on 7 hits and 3 walks, and struck out 3.

The Tigers went ahead in the eighth after back-to-back doubles by Julien and Davis. Davis' hit gave Auburn the lead, and Bliss and Matt Scheffler had RBI hits in the inning.

Auburn outhit Arkansas 11-8. Both teams stranded seven base runners.