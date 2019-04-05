Bald eagle shot dead in southeastern Arkansas; $6K reward for info

Wildlife agents are investigating after a bald eagle was shot dead in southeastern Arkansas. Photo by Arkansas Fish and Wildlife Commission.

State wildlife officials are offering a cash reward after a bald eagle was shot dead late last month in southeastern Arkansas.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Friday that agents discovered the raptor’s body on March 28 near Tennessee Spur Road, just west of Monticello.

Veterinarians at the Little Rock Zoo later determined it died from a gunshot wound. Officials said the female bird was near its nest when it died.

Game and Fish offered a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Federal wildlife agents are also investigating the eagle’s death.

Intentionally killing the national bird carries is a federal crime that carries a $5,000 fine and up to a year in prison for a first offense, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.