City directors take sides on sanctuary bill

Two Little Rock City directors on either side of a contentious immigration resolution took their arguments up Capitol Avenue to the state Senate on Thursday.

Lance Hines, the Ward 5 representative, spoke in favor of state legislation Thursday that would prohibit municipalities from enacting "sanctuary policies" that interfere with federal enforcement of immigration law or prevent police from questioning people about their immigration status.

Hines has proposed, but has since withdrawn, a city resolution stating the capital city's intent to work with the federal government in enforcing federal immigration laws.

Hines' colleague on the city board, Joan Adcock, who holds an at-large seat, told a Senate committee that Senate Bill 411, by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, is not needed.

The Senate Committee on City, County and Local Affairs endorsed the measure by a voice vote Thursday, sending SB411 to the full Senate.

Arkansas does not have any known sanctuary cities, according to the state's municipal league.

But Stubblefield said Thursday that SB411 would have Arkansas join a growing number of states that are enacting anti-sanctuary-city laws and cracking down on illegal immigration.

Hines' resolution, which would not have changed Little Rock's existing policies, was withdrawn in early March, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported, after Stubblefield filed SB411.

"The concern for me, with our body not passing a resolution to recognize and make it the policy of the city, is that everything that's being done was being done at the administrative level. A police chief, a city attorney, a mayor could direct at a staff level not to comply" with federal immigration law, Hines said.

Adcock said Hines had failed to gather enough support on the city board to pass the resolution.

"We always want to make everyone welcome in Little Rock," Adcock said. "[The resolution] was presented twice, and we have not debated it, because this is not a problem in Little Rock."

Legislative efforts similar to SB411 have drawn crowds of activists in recent sessions, while city leaders have argued that such laws are unnecessary and possibly could lead to greater confusion.

According to Pew Trusts, nine states enacted anti-sanctuary laws in 2018. Those states include Arkansas' neighbors Texas, Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi.

Stubblefield told the City, County and Local Affairs Committee on Thursday that Virginia last week became the latest state to adopt such a law, but news articles show that anti-sanctuary bills there passed the Legislature and were vetoed by Virginia's Democratic governor.

"I can assure you that at this point, by interfering or not assisting or not reporting to the federal government, federal law is being violated," Stubblefield said.

Mark Hayes, director the Arkansas Municipal League, said SB411 boiled down to a local control issue.

"Anytime you try to legislate at that kind of micro-level, it becomes very difficult at a local level, to try to ascertain what the real purpose of the rule is," Hayes said. "It would be a little cumbersome to try to figure out, from a policy standpoint, across the state whether you were technically in violation of some statute."

SB411 is the first anti-sanctuary bill to make it out of committee in either chamber over the previous two sessions. The bill has a short time frame to become law, as lawmakers are expected to adjourn at the end of next week.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has yet to review the bill, a spokesman said Thursday, but will monitor it.

Little Rock City Director Joan Adcock

Jeff McClure and city director Lance Hines

Metro on 04/05/2019