Committee approves retirement measure

A legislative committee on Thursday advanced a new version of legislation that allows a retired member of the Arkansas Local Police and and Fire Retirement System or of its deferred retirement plan to return to work for an employer covered by the system.

The House had rejected the original version of Senate Bill 240 by Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, in a 16-53 vote on Monday.

The amended version of the bill would require a retired system member or a retired deferred retirement plan member to retire for 180 days and waive his right to future retirement benefit accruals before he is eligible to return to work for a system employer other than their past system employers, Wallace told the Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs.

The retired member who returns to work wouldn't be required to pay employee contributions to the system, but the employer would pay an employer contribution, committee actuary Jody Carreiro said.

The legislation is aimed at allowing small towns to hire senior law enforcement officials with experience, according to Wallace. If enacted, the bill would become effective on Jan. 1.

-- Michael R. Wickline