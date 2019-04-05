Committee rejects new gambling bill

A bill that would require voter approval for casino gambling in Pope County before the Arkansas Racing Commission issues a license for a casino there and allow Conway and Perry counties to hold referenda on casino gambling in their counties failed to clear the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday.

Senate Bill 408 by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, seeks to change Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution that requires the state Racing Commission to issue licenses to Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs and Southland Gaming and Racing in West Memphis and to an applicant for a casino license in both Jefferson and Pope counties that are backed by local elected officials.

Johnson said local elected officials in Pope County won't endorse an applicant for a casino, so if Pope County rejected casino gambling under his legislation, then Conway and Johnson counties would have a referendum each on casino gambling. The county with the highest vote in favor of casino gambling would be eligible to have a casino in its county, he said.

County Judge Jimmy Hart of Conway County said he supports allowing voters to decide whether they want a casino.

The bill failed because none of the committee members made a motion to recommend Senate approval of the bill.

-- Michael R. Wickline