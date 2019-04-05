Cubs fall to 1-5 after three-game sweep by Braves

ATLANTA -- Max Fried took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Nick Markakis drive in five runs with five hits and the Atlanta Braves beat Yu Darvish and the Chicago Cubs 9-4 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep.

The Cubs have lost five consecutive and are 1-5 for the first time since 2012, when they lost 101 games.

Fried (1-0) made a strong bid to keep a spot in Atlanta's rotation after Kevin Gausman and Mike Foltynewicz come off the injured list. Gausman is expected to make his debut tonight, and Foltynewicz, the 2018 All-Star, could return in about 10 days.

Making only his 10th career start and his first this season after two scoreless relief appearances, Fried, 25, recorded 17 consecutive outs to open the game. Mark Zagunis singled up the middle with two outs in the sixth to become Chicago's first baserunner.

Fried, a left-hander, allowed 1 hit with no walks and 5 strikeouts in 6 innings. The Braves led 9-0 before the Cubs scored four runs in the ninth. Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run home run and Javier Baez followed with another home run off Chad Sobotka.

A.J. Minter, making his 2019 debut after coming off the injured list, walked two batters to load the bases.

Zagunis drove in a run with a groundout and Minter struck out Albert Almora Jr. to end the game.

The three-run double by Markakis was the big hit in Atlanta's five-run fifth inning that knocked Darvish (0-1) out of the game. Markakis matched his career high with three doubles and five hits.

It was a troubling series for the Cubs, who committed six errors in an 8-0 loss on Monday night and walked five batters in the eighth inning of a 6-4 loss on Wednesday night.

Darvish gave up 3 runs on 5 hits and 4 walks, one intentional, in four-plus innings. He has issued 11 walks in a combined 62/3 innings in two starts, including a career-high seven walks in only 22/3 innings of his first start at Texas on Saturday.

Darvish was removed after giving up a leadoff double to Ender Inciarte and a walk to Josh Donaldson in the fifth. Right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. gave up two walks and threw a wild pitch that allowed Inciarte to score from third. Tyler Chatwood allowed the three-run double to Markakis and a run-scoring single to Dansby Swanson.

NATIONALS 4, METS 0 Stephen Strasburg outpitched Noah Syndergaard, rookie Victor Robles homered for visiting Washington's only hit until the ninth inning and the Nationals blanked the Mets to spoil New York's home opener. Wilmer Difo drove in two runs, and Washington's struggling bullpen shined after Strasburg (1-0) struck out nine in 62/3 innings. Matched against Syndergaard (0-1) for the second time in six days, Strasburg took a one-hitter into the seventh.

PIRATES 2, REDS 0 Jordan Lyles pitched five effective innings in his Pittsburgh debut and the Pirates extended visiting Cincinnati's scoreless streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 4, BLUE JAYS 1 Trevor Bauer was pulled by Manager Terry Francona after seven hitless innings and 117 pitches, and watched from the dugout as Toronto's Freddy Galvis broke up host Cleveland's bid for a combined no-hitter with a leadoff single in the ninth inning of the Indians' victory. Bauer was attempting to throw Cleveland's first no-hitter in 38 years -- on the 25th anniversary of Progressive Field's opening -- but was taken out as his pitch count increased. Jon Edwards got two outs in the eighth before closer Brad Hand worked out of a bases-loaded jam. Hand, however, gave up a hard single to center by Galvis. Alen Hansen followed with Toronto's second hit and the Blue Jays scored before Hand struck out two for his third save.

TIGERS 5, ROYALS 4 Spencer Turnbull struck out 10 in six chilly innings, and host Detroit drew four consecutive walks to start the bottom of the seventh inning, taking the lead for good in their victory over Kansas City.

YANKEES 8, ORIOLES 4 Gleyber Torres homered twice, had a career-high four hits and drove in four runs, and the visiting New York Yankees spoiled Baltimore's home opener.

ATHLETICS 7, RED SOX 3 Stephen Piscotty went 4 for 4 with a home run, double and five RBI to help host Oakland win for the fifth time in six games.

Thurday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego at St. Louis, ppd.

Washington 4, NY Mets 0

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 9, Chicago Cubs 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

NY Yankees 8, Baltimore 4

Oakland 7, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Toronto 1

Texas at LA Angels, (n)

