Driver faces counts in Little Rock chase that reached speeds of 120 mph, ended in crash

by Clara Turnage | Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Stephanie L. Tighe - Photo by Pulaski County sheriff's office

A Little Rock man led police on a chase that exceeded 120 mph through crowded roads and ended with his vehicle in a ditch, an arrest report said.

An Arkansas State Police trooper spotted a vehicle with a fake license plate on Archer Street in Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon and said the driver, Kevin Fulton, 23, sped up to more than 120 mph while leading police on a chase that zigzagged through southern Little Rock, the report said.

Fulton and two people in the vehicle were taken UAMS Medical Center with injuries, but only Fulton had been arrested as of Thursday evening.

Fulton faces charges of third-degree battery, fictitious license plates, fleeing, careless driving and reckless driving and was no longer in the jail as of Thursday evening.

