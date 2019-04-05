Ethiopian: Boeing procedures heeded

Attorney Frank Pitre uses a display on the Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliner during a news conference in Chicago announcing a lawsuit against Boeing and others in the March 10 crash in Ethiopia on behalf of the family of an American victim. The woman, Samya Stumo, was the grand-niece of consumer advocate Ralph Nader.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- The pilots of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 performed all the procedures recommended by Boeing to save their doomed 737 Max 8 aircraft, but could not pull it out of a flight-system-induced dive, a preliminary report into the crash concluded Thursday.

In a brief summary of the much anticipated preliminary report on the March 10 crash, Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges told reporters that the "aircraft flight-control system" contributed to the plane's difficulty in gaining altitude from Addis Ababa airport before crashing six minutes later and killing all 157 on board.

She said the crew "performed all the procedures, repeatedly, provided by the manufacturer but was not able to control the aircraft."

"Since repetitive uncommanded aircraft nosedown conditions were noticed in this preliminary investigation, it is recommended the aircraft flight-control system related to the flight controllability be reviewed by the manufacturer," she said.

As in the aftermath of a Boeing 737 Max 8 crash in Indonesia in October, attention in the Ethiopian Airlines crash has been zeroing in on a flight-control system known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, which pushes the nose of the aircraft down to avoid a midair stall.

While she never mentioned the system by name during a news conference despite repeated questions from journalists, Moges' comments suggested that the system was activated during the flight and that the pilots were not able to use Boeing's recommended methods to disable it.

The report, which stops short of determining the cause of the crash, chronicles the chaotic last moments aboard the flight before it crashed.

It details how a minute after takeoff from Bole International Airport, one of the angle of attack sensors sent bad information to the aircraft's system, activating the stick shaker on the pilot's column -- a vibration that warns the pilot of an impending stall.

Reacting to the faulty data, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System kicked in to force the plane's nose down, according to the preliminary report. The system activated four separate times, and each time the pilots fought unsuccessfully to regain control of the plane.

Boeing blamed the accident on "a chain of events" and acknowledged its responsibility in at least one of those chain links.

"As pilots have told us, erroneous activation of the MCAS function can add to what is already a high workload environment," Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement. "It's our responsibility to eliminate this risk. We own it and we know how to do it."

The company said proposed software updates and pilot training will ensure the "unintended MCAS activation will not occur again."

"The update adds additional layers of protection and will prevent erroneous data from causing MCAS activation," the company said in a statement. "Flight crews will always have the ability to override MCAS and manually control the airplane. Understanding the circumstances that contributed to this accident is critical to ensuring safe flight. We will carefully review the [accident investigation bureau's] preliminary report, and will take any and all additional steps necessary to enhance the safety of our aircraft," said Kevin McAllister, Boeing's president and chief executive for commercial airplanes.

Black-box data released by Ethiopian investigators showed that the crew tried to use a backup manual trim system to counter the anti-stall, in an attempt to raise the plane's nose. The pilot called out "pull up" three times to tell the co-pilot to raise the nose, and in the last seconds of the flight both pilots tried together to pull the nose back up, but still could not regain control of the aircraft, according to the report. The trim system is also used to stabilize a plane.

Experts say the airplane was traveling too fast and the manual trim wheel would have been physically impossible to operate.

"At higher speed, manual trim may not be available due [to] airload on the stabilizer," said John Cox, a former pilot and an airline-safety consultant who has been privately briefed on the evidence by people familiar with the investigation. "Not enough force can be generated manually to move the trim."

According to data from Flightradar24, the pilots pushed the aircraft to a speed of roughly 437 mph, but the plane failed to climb more than 1,000 feet above ground in an area surrounded by high terrain.

INDONESIA CRASH

Investigators believe the same anti-stall system contributed to the Oct. 29 crash in Indonesia, where they say erroneous data from an outside sensor caused the system to force the nose of that plane down over and over again. Pilots were unable to regain control, and the Lion Air flight eventually plunged into the Java Sea, killing 189 people.

After the Indonesia crash, Boeing issued a bulletin outlining how to shut down the system in case of malfunction, and Thursday's preliminary report seemed to indicate that the pilots followed that procedure.

Previous evidence found at the Ethiopian crash site showed that equipment on the 737 Max's tail was positioned in a way that would push the plane's nose down. Satellite data also showed that the Ethiopian Airlines jetliner had ascended and descended multiple times after takeoff, mirroring the behavior of the plane in the Lion Air flight.

Both flights struggled to gain altitude, and both appeared to have erratic flight paths before crashing.

Amid reports that a foreign object might have damaged one of the Ethiopian plane's sensors on takeoff, Amdeye Ayalew, the head of the investigation, said information from the recovered data recorders gave no such indication.

"We did not find any information regarding the foreign object damage on the aircraft," he said. "Is there a structural design problem? No, we cannot verify that now."

Officials said a full report would be completed within a year of the crash.

Ethiopian Airlines said immediately after the news conference that the report absolves the pilots, who "followed the Boeing recommended and FAA-approved emergency procedures."

"Despite their hard work and full compliance with the emergency procedures, it was very unfortunate that they could not recover the airplane from the persistence of nose diving," the airline stated.

The similarities between the two crashes, five months apart, prompted aviation authorities to ground more than 370 of the jetliners worldwide.

Those familiar with the investigation also point to some differences between the two flights. For example, the Ethiopian aircraft had no mechanical problems before the crash.

"It had flown to Johannesburg and back without any maintenance issues," Cox said.

"The airplane was mechanically sound. It had no deferrals, no write-ups, and that makes a big difference," he said.

By comparison, the Lion Air plane had multiple issues starting Oct. 26, including on the four flights before the one that crashed into the Java Sea three days later, according to a preliminary report from Indonesian authorities. The plane's maintenance log showed that pilots reported defects with incorrect displays of speeds and altitude and that airline mechanics worked to resolve the problems.

FAMILIES FILE SUIT

Family members of crash victims said they were unsettled by the findings in Thursday's report.

"Today's preliminary report suggests Boeing could have done better in notifying the problem with the aircraft system early on," said Konjit Shafi, whose younger brother, Sintayehu Shafi, died in the crash. "This is causing us a great deal of pain. It is so sad to learn that our loved ones would have been spared if this problem was detected on time."

Meanwhile, the family of a 24-year-old American woman killed in the crash sued Boeing on Thursday. The complaint, which also names Ethiopian Airlines and parts maker Rosemount Aerospace as defendants, alleged negligence and civil conspiracy among other charges.

"Blinded by its greed, Boeing haphazardly rushed the 737 MAX8 to market" and "actively concealed the nature of the automated system defects," the lawsuit filed on behalf of the family of Samya Stumo alleged. Stumo is a great grand-niece of consumer advocate Ralph Nader.

Nader called on consumers to boycott the MAX 8 and blasted the FAA for delegating so much responsibility in certifying the plane was safe to Boeing.

"Those planes should never fly again," Nader said. "If we don't end the cozy relationship between the patsy FAA ... and the Boeing Company, 5,000 of these fatally flawed planes will be in the air all over the world with millions of passengers."

Boeing is the focus of investigations by the U.S. Justice Department, the Transportation Department's inspector general and congressional committees. Investigations are also looking at the role of the FAA, which certified the Max in 2017, and declined to ground it after the first deadly crash in October. The agency was also reluctant to ground the planes after the Ethiopian Airlines crash and was among the last agencies to do so.

The Max 8 single-aisle aircraft is the most recent iteration of the 737 line -- the world's most popular commercial airliner that first flew in 1967. The Max is the fastest-selling plane in Boeing's history, with nearly 4,700 planes sold or on order.

The new revelations about the ill-fated jetliner come after Boeing, grappling with fallout from the two deadly crashes, outlined upgrades to the aircraft's software and increased training for 737 Max pilots.

Boeing has said it would take about an hour for technicians to load a software update for the planes. The company's software fixes will change the way the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System receives information, requiring feeds from both outside "angle of attack" sensors, rather than one, before it is triggered.

The system will also have more limits on how often it will engage, and Boeing will make changes that prevent the anti-stall feature from angling the plane's nose too far downward in its attempts to correct for a possible stall.

On Wednesday, Boeing announced that Muilenburg had joined pilots aboard a flight to test the updated software as part of the certification requirements and that "it worked as designed."

An FAA spokesman said Monday that the agency expects to receive the final package of software and training updates for review "over the coming weeks," reflecting a delay from its initial timeline. Boeing had initially planned to submit the fix for FAA review last week.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Schemm, Luz Lazo, Ashley Halsey III and Lori Aratani of The Washington Post; by Elias Meseret, Carlo Piovano, David Koenig, Tom Krisher, Noreen Nasir and Bernard Condon of The Associated Press; and by Todd Shields, Nizar Manek, Alan Levin, Benjamin Katz and Julie Johnsson of Bloomberg News.

Photo by AP/NOREEN NASIR

Nadia Milleron, whose daughter Samya Stumo was killed in the March 10 Boeing 737 Max 8 crash in Ethiopia, attends a news conference Thursday in Chicago, where attorneys for her family announced a lawsuit against Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines and a parts maker, Rosemount Aerospace.

