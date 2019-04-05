Arkansas woman's fatal shooting of boyfriend ruled justified

A Crawford County woman who shot and killed her boyfriend last month will not be charged in his death, the prosecutor ruled.

In a letter dated Tuesday to Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown, Prosecuting Attorney Marc McCune wrote that Miranda Resinos, 36, was justified in using deadly force in the March 1 shooting death of Kevin Gettinger, 33, of Fort Smith.

Sheriff's deputies were called to Resinos' home on Sunnyside Road between Van Buren and Alma at 11:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

They found Gettinger in a bedroom with a single gunshot wound in the chest, and he was declared dead at the scene. Resinos was present with a handgun in her possession, according to the sheriff's office.

After giving a statement to investigators about a domestic dispute, she was arrested and jailed on a charge of first-degree murder. Her bond was set at $250,000.

After reviewing the file and other material in the case, McCune wrote, he determined Resinos reasonably believed Gettinger was committing or about to commit a felony involving force or violence that endangered her and was a "continuation of a pattern of domestic abuse."

Also, "Since this shooting took place at the residence of Miranda Resinos, there was no obligation on her part to retreat," McCune wrote.

In the letter, McCune noted that Resinos filed a report with the sheriff's office Jan. 12 stating Gettinger choked her and struck her twice in the face causing bruising to her left eye, a cut on her chin and marks on her neck and arm.

McCune also wrote that Gettridge was sentenced in September 2012 to six years in prison after being convicted of first-degree battery.

In June 2012, he was sentenced to probation on convictions of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree domestic battery, third-degree domestic battery and interference with emergency communication.

State Desk on 04/05/2019