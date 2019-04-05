Franchise tax shift sails through Senate

The Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would shift the administration and collection of franchise taxes from the secretary of state's office to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send the governor Senate Bill 561 by Hendren, after concurring with a House approved amendment to the bill.

SB561 also would:

• Require the Assessment Coordination Department to adopt mandatory guidelines to be followed by county assessors to identify property exempt from property taxes and for assessing business inventory. The department would report noncompliance by counties to the Legislature.

• Require the finance Department to report to the Legislative Council and the governor before each regular legislative session on the effect of each income and sales tax exemption, discount, credit and deduction. It will cost about $875,000 for staff and consulting services and computer software services to prepare the biennial reports.

• Provide a sales tax exemption for advertising space on a public transit bus, effective Oct. 1. The revenue loss would be about $50,000 a year.

• Require more information on all-terrain vehicles to ensure that they are eligible for the farm machinery and equipment sales tax exemption at the time of purchase, effective Oct. 1.

-- Michael R. Wickline