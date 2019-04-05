Georgian accused of ramming police car, bilking Little Rock banks

A Georgia woman was arrested Tuesday after a police report says she rammed a Little Rock police car and stole more than $5,000 in forged checks and withdrawals.

About 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Little Rock police received a report of a forgery at the Bank of Little Rock at 15901 Cantrell Road.

A bank employee told police that a woman withdrew $2,000 from an account using the bank card and driver’s license of a Little Rock woman, the report said. The employee said the transaction was later classified as fraudulent.

Stephanie Tighe, 35, of Atlanta is suspected of visiting three other branches before the Cantrell Road bank, and employees of other banks said two forged checks had been cashed. While investigating, officers learned that Tighe was at a fifth bank — this one on State Street, the report said.

Tighe led officers on a chase for several miles before she crashed into a patrol vehicle, nearly striking an officer, according to the report. Officers reported finding four stolen bank cards, a driver’s license and more forged checks in the car, the report said.

Officers arrested Tighe on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, fleeing, and multiple forgery and theft-by-receiving charges, the report said.

Tighe was in the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday evening in lieu of a $25,000 bond, according to the jail’s roster.