Missing girl found; man held

BELLA VISTA -- Police arrested a man Wednesday night after officers found him with a missing girl from Westville, Okla., according to a news release from the city of Bella Vista.

Cameron Robinson, 20, of Bella Vista was charged with rape and sexual indecency with a child, both felonies, according to the release.

The Bella Vista Police Department received a call from the Westville Police Department about 7 p.m. Wednesday, the release said. Officers were asked to go to a home on Salsbury Drive to locate a vehicle observed in video surveillance footage during the search for a 14-year-old autistic girl missing from Westville.

The vehicle was not at the house at that time, but people in the house told officers Robinson and the teen girl were there earlier and were expected to return, the release said. Officers returned to the residence about 8:30 p.m. The girl was located and released to her parents.

Robinson was arrested and booked into the Benton County jail after being interviewed by police, the release said.

Robinson is being held in the jail with no bail set, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

State Desk on 04/05/2019