Mormons approve baptizing gays' children

Children of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender parents can now be blessed or baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, church officials declared in a new policy Thursday, dramatically reversing a 2015 decision that excluded those children from the rituals until they were 18. The church will also update its handbook for leaders, removing the label of "apostasy" for same-sex marriage.

"While we still consider such a marriage to be a serious transgression, it will not be treated as apostasy for purposes of Church discipline," three Mormon leaders said in a joint statement Thursday. "Instead, the immoral conduct in heterosexual or homosexual relationships will be treated in the same way."

The new policy, which effectively removes the threat of excommunication for gay Mormons, was announced during the leadership session of the church's 189th Annual General Conference.

"We want to reduce the hate and contention so common today," the statement said.

However, the church, which lobbied against gay marriage in California and Hawaii before it became legal across the U.S., emphasized that the reversal of its policy does not change Mormon teaching that sex is intended for marriage between a man and a woman.

"People who are progressive see this as a positive change, but still not where they want the church to go," said Steve Evans, a Salt Lake City-based contributor to the popular Mormon blog By Common Consent.

The initial decision to exclude LGBT families from the core rituals, announced in June 2015, was met with fierce criticism across the 16 million-member Mormon Church. Many Mormons said at the time that they planned to exit the church over the announcement.

"It sent a shock wave through the church," said Taylor Petrey, a religion professor at Kalamazoo College who is writing a book on gender and Mormonism.

Petrey said he was especially surprised by the new policy because the president of the church, Russell Nelson, was one of the old policy's most vocal defenders.

"He called it a revelation, which is the highest status of church teaching there is," he said. "To see that rescinded while he's the head of the church is a shocking reversal."

The policy and its reversal was determined by the church's 15-member male leadership, which is known for being silent about its decisions.

Before the policy was announced in 2015, Mormon leaders were becoming known for trying to find a balance between advocating for their religious freedom and allowing for LGBT rights by working out a political compromise with LGBT leaders in Utah earlier that year.

But many Mormons saw the controversial policy as a step back from the relationships and reputation it had built as a broker between conservative religious communities and the LGBT community. Some local Mormon leaders weren't sure how to implement it, said Matthew Bowman, a historian of the Mormon Church. For example, some Mormon children had parents who were in a same-sex relationship, but they weren't living with them due to divorce.

"There have been local leaders who have slow-peddled it, put it on hold, or sought further clarification," he said. "Because of that, the impact of it has not been [as widespread as] it could have been."

Under the old policy, once the child of an LGBT parent turned 18, he or she could disavow the practice of same-sex cohabitation or marriage and stop living within the household and request special approval of church leaders to to join the church. Under the new policy, it will be no longer necessary to do this.

Children are usually blessed as infants and baptized around age 8, practices which Mormons believe are a covenant with God, necessary for salvation and essential for other rituals like marriage.

Evans said that the reaction against the initial policy was so swift in large part because it seemed to punish children for the actions of parents.

"It's probably the first time I've seen direct public opposition to a church policy by the rank and file," he said. "That might have something to do with the reversal today."

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Clement of The Washington Post.

A Section on 04/05/2019