XFINITY Schedule
Saturday Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn.
April 12 ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va.
April 27 MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala.
May 4 NXS race, Dover, Del.
May 25 Alsco 300, Concord, N.C.
June 1 Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa.
June 8 LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich.
June 16 NXS race, Newton, Iowa
June 29 Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill.
July 5 Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.
July 12 Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.
July 20 Lake Region 200, Loudon, N.H.
July 27 U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa
Aug. 3 Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 10 B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio
Aug. 16 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.
Aug. 24 NXS race, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
Aug. 31 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 7 Indiana 250, Indianapolis
Sept. 14 D.C. Solar 300, Las Vegas
Sept. 20 GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.
Sept. 28 Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 5 NXS race, Dover, Del.
Oct. 19 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.
Nov. 2 O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas
Nov. 9 NXS race, Avondale, Ariz.
Nov. 16 Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.
Sports on 04/05/2019
Print Headline: NASCAR XFINITY Schedule
Comments