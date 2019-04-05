Sections
NASCAR XFINITY Schedule

XFINITY Schedule

Saturday Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn.

April 12 ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va.

April 27 MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala.

May 4 NXS race, Dover, Del.

May 25 Alsco 300, Concord, N.C.

June 1 Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa.

June 8 LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

June 16 NXS race, Newton, Iowa

June 29 Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill.

July 5 Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

July 12 Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.

July 20 Lake Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

July 27 U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa

Aug. 3 Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 10 B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 16 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Aug. 24 NXS race, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Aug. 31 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 7 Indiana 250, Indianapolis

Sept. 14 D.C. Solar 300, Las Vegas

Sept. 20 GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 28 Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 5 NXS race, Dover, Del.

Oct. 19 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Nov. 2 O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 9 NXS race, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 16 Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

Sports on 04/05/2019

NASCAR XFINITY Schedule

