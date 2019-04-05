North Little Rock woman accused of intentionally running over person during argument

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Thursday on accusations that she intentionally ran over a person during an argument on Nov. 24.

Little Rock police arrested Latrice Allmon, 33, on a charge of second-degree battery, according to an affidavit.

In November, officers responding to a disturbance found a woman with a broken leg lying in Kipling Lane, the affidavit said. Witnesses later told investigators that Allmon and the woman had been arguing through an open car door and Allmon reversed, knocking the woman over, before driving forward and running her over.

Allmon was not listed in the Pulaski County jail’s roster as of Thursday evening.