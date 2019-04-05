MLB

Bonuses for All-Star leaders

NEW YORK — The most popular players in All-Star Game voting will be in the money — at least enough to cover part of the season’s clubhouse tips.

The highest vote-getter in both leagues in the first round of the new fan voting system will receive a $15,000 bonus, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. That payment will go to the leading vote-getter at catcher and each infield position plus the top three among outfielders.

For all positions other than the outfield, the second-place finishers will receive $5,000 apiece and the third-place finishers $2,500 each.

Major League Baseball announced the addition of prize money on March 14 but did not reveal the amounts. This year’s All-Star Game is July 9 in Cleveland.

Fan voting resumed in 1970 for All-Star starters other than pitchers, and the division into two phases this year marks the biggest change since. The new system was agreed to by Major League Baseball and the players’ association on March 8 along with on-field rule changes for this year and 2020.

A primary voting period will start in late May or early June and last three-to-four weeks. A fan can cast up to five online votes per day. The top three players in each league at every position other than the outfield will advance along with nine outfielders. The top vote-getter in each league will be assured of an All-Star roster spot.

After a break of two-to-three days to allow promotional campaigns, a final vote will be conducted during a 24-to-48-hour period in late June or early July.

The bonus pool for the winning All-Star team has been increased from $640,000 to $800,000, which translates to a hike from $20,000 to $25,000 per player.

PIRATES

Dickerson on injured list

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have put outfielder Corey Dickerson on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right shoulder.

The Pirates made the move Thursday and reinstated right-hander Jordan Lyles from the injured list.

Dickerson said the injury didn’t happen on any particular play and instead was something that had built up over time. He will be shut down from throwing for an indefinite amount of time, but will be able to swing and run while rehabilitating his shoulder and is not expected to require surgery.

Dickerson, 30, hit .300 last season and won a Gold Glove in left field. He played in each of the Pirates’ first four games this season, going 2 for 13. He was not in the starting lineup Wednesday against St. Louis and grounded out as a pinch-hitter.

YANKEES

Tulowitzki out

BALTIMORE — Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left calf strain, the 11th New York player sidelined just a week into the season.

A five-time All-Star, Tulowitzki left prior to the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game against Detroit, two innings after hitting a popup in his only at-bat.

Thairo Estrada was recalled from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to be a backup infielder for a team already without starters Didi Gregorius and Miguel Andujar.

Signed as a free agent at the major league minimum of $555,000 to fill in for the injured Gregorius, Tulowitzki, 34, returned after missing all of 2018 following surgery on both heels and is hitting .182 in five games.

WHITE SOX

Anderson returning

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the paternity list and optioned right-hander Dylan Covey to Class AAA Charlotte.

The White Sox also reinstated right-hander Ian Hamilton from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Charlotte on Thursday.

Covey has allowed two runs — one earned — in two relief appearances. He was 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA in 21 starts and six relief outings last year.

Anderson’s wife, Bria, gave birth to their second child, daughter Paxton, in Chicago on Monday.

Hamilton has right shoulder inflammation and was limited to one spring training appearance. He made 10 relief appearances for the White Sox last season.

Chicago plays Seattle today in a home opener postponed a day because of inclement weather.