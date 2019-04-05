Panel recommends renaming building

The Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday recommended Senate approval of legislation to rename the state’s 501 Building east of the state Capitol after the late Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller. The building is at 501 Wood-lane St. in Little Rock.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Senate Bill 652 by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, said Rockefeller lived in an apartment in the building for several months as governor when the Governor’s Mansion was undergoing renovations and naming the building after him would be an appropriate way to honor him.