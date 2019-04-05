Police Beat

Two attackers beat woman at hospital

A woman was attacked and robbed in the parking area of a Little Rock hospital after reporting two people to security officers, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the 25-year-old victim called the security office around 8 p.m. on Tuesday after seeing a man and a woman looking into cars in the outpatient parking ramp at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

The police report said she was walking back to her car after waiting several minutes for security officers when one of the people approached her and punched her in the back of the head.

The attackers punched and bit the woman before holding her down and taking $10 from her, authorities said.

Police said the pair took off in a Chevrolet Cobalt.

A spokesman for St. Vincent confirmed that the security office received a call around the time of the attack. He said the hospital was reviewing the call.

The woman suffered bruising around her eyes and other parts of her face, as well as a bite wound on her hand, the report said.

The report described the female assailant as having multicolored hair and a tattooed right arm, as well a single tattoo on her left arm with the letter “E” in it. The report didn’t include a description of the man.

Woman is charged in run-over injuries

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Thursday on accusations that she intentionally ran over a person during an argument on Nov. 24.

Little Rock police arrested Latrice Allmon, 33, on a charge of second-degree battery, according to an affidavit.

In November, officers responding to a disturbance found a woman with a broken leg lying in Kipling Lane, the affidavit said. Witnesses later told investigators that Allmon and the woman had been arguing through an open car door and Allmon reversed, knocking the woman over, before driving forward and running her over.

Allmon was not listed in the Pulaski County jail’s roster as of Thursday evening.

Sherwood man, 27, is called harasser

A Sherwood man was arrested Wednesday, accused of threatening to send sexually explicit photos of a woman to her classmates, professors and family members, a report said.

Sherwood police officers arrested Timothy Wayne Copeland, 27, on a charge of sending harassing communications after a woman showed investigators multiple threats he made to “ruin her reputation,” the report said.

Copeland was not listed in the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday evening.

Georgian accused of bilking LR banks

A Georgia woman was arrested Tuesday after a police report says she rammed a Little Rock police car and stole more than $5,000 in forged checks and withdrawals.

About 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Little Rock police received a report of a forgery at the Bank of Little Rock at 15901 Cantrell Road.

A bank employee told police that a woman withdrew $2,000 from an account using the bank card and driver’s license of a Little Rock woman, the report said. The employee said the transaction was later classified as fraudulent.

Stephanie Tighe, 35, of Atlanta is suspected of visiting three other branches before the Cantrell Road bank, and employees of other banks said two forged checks had been cashed. While investigating, officers learned that Tighe was at a fifth bank — this one on State Street, the report said.

Tighe led officers on a chase for several miles before she crashed into a patrol vehicle, nearly striking an officer, according to the report. Officers reported finding four stolen bank cards, a driver’s license and more forged checks in the car, the report said.

Officers arrested Tighe on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, fleeing, and multiple forgery and theft-by-receiving charges, the report said.

Tighe was in the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday evening in lieu of a $25,000 bond, according to the jail’s roster.

Driver faces counts in LR chase, crash

A Little Rock man led police on a chase that exceeded 120 mph through crowded roads and ended with his vehicle in a ditch, an arrest report said.

An Arkansas State Police trooper spotted a vehicle with a fake license plate on Archer Street in Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon and said the driver, Kevin Fulton, 23, sped up to more than 120 mph while leading police on a chase that zigzagged through southern Little Rock, the report said.

Fulton and two people in the vehicle were taken UAMS Medical Center with injuries, but only Fulton had been arrested as of Thursday evening.

Fulton faces charges of third-degree battery, fictitious license plates, fleeing, careless driving and reckless driving and was no longer in the jail as of Thursday evening.