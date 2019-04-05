Prosecutor: Northeast Arkansas officer justified in shooting driver

A prosecuting attorney in northeast Arkansas has determined a police officer won’t face charges for shooting and injuring a suspect last month in Sharp County.

Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce wrote in a letter to Arkansas State Police that Hardy Police Department officer Dallas Montgomery's "actions were justified" in shooting 19-year-old Jesse Hope of Ash Flat on the morning of March 22.

Hope led police on a chase across Sharp County before patrol cars tried to block him in at the intersection of Hospital and Allegheny drives in Cherokee Village, according to transcripts of a state police investigator’s interviews of three officers who were on the scene, including Montgomery.

With the driver effectively trapped, Montgomery exited his vehicle, carrying his stun gun, according to the interviews.

The officers said the driver — later identified by police as Hope — threw his truck into reverse and struck Montgomery’s vehicle. Montgomery told the investigator he jumped out of the way and dropped his stun gun before drawing his pistol and firing into the truck.

“It was — it was just extremely fast,” Montgomery said in the interview.

According to the transcript, Montgomery said he shot at the driver because he believed he might hurt him or another officer.

“I fired my weapon to stop him from killing one of us,” he said.

Deputy John Huffmaster of the Sharp County sheriff’s office, who was riding with Montgomery at the time, told the investigator he believed the officer shot four times.

In an interview on Friday morning, Boyce said Hope has since been released from the hospital, though he said he was not aware of the man’s present condition.

Boyce also said he was not aware of any formal charges filed against Hope, though he said a state police investigator was seeking a warrant for his arrest based on a probable cause affidavit.

Call to the Hardy Police Department seeking comment were not returned.