Provider rate increase bill fails to clear panel

A bill that would have required the state Medicaid program to increase the rates for some health care providers to offset the impact of the voter-approved minimum wage increase failed to clear a Senate committee during a meeting late Thursday.

House Bill 1821, sponsored by Rep. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna, would direct the state Department of Human Services to increase the rates by July 1 by 8.8 percent for day treatment services for the developmentally disabled and in-home assistance provided to elderly and disabled people.

The department would also be required to review the rates paid to every provider type at least once every three years and obtain legislative approval for changes in rates.

Providers would also be able to sue the department to force its compliance with the bill's requirements.

The bill's supporters said it would help providers whose rates haven't kept up with increases in the minimum wage in recent years, including the voter-approved increase from $8.50 an hour to $9.25 an hour that took effect Jan. 1.

Human Services Department officials said the bill would unfairly favor one group of providers and require it to consider factors in setting rates that aren't allowed under federal rules.

On March 11, two days before the bill was filed, Gov. Asa Hutchinson directed the department to review the rates paid to all providers by July 1, 2021.

The bill, which has 44 co-sponsors in the House and nine Senate co-sponsors, passed 85-8 in the House on Tuesday.

On Thursday evening, it fell one vote short of the five it needed to clear the all-Republican Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor.

Sen. Kim Hammer of Benton, the bill's Senate sponsor, voted in favor of it along with Sens. Bill Sample of Hot Springs, Ronald Caldwell of Wynne and Jimmy Hickey of Texarkana.

The chairman, Sen. Missy Irvin of Mountain View, abstained, saying she has a "family member who works in the arena."

Sens. Scott Flippo of Mountain Home and Bart Hester of Cave Springs weren't at the meeting.

