Texas RB well known to Arkansas

Running back Tahj Brooks, who recently received an offer from Arkansas, has had a long relationship with Chad Morris and running backs coach Jeff Traylor.

Brooks, 5-10, 212, 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash of Manor, Texas, received his first offer from Morris and Traylor his freshman year. He also has offers from Tulsa, Minnesota, Missouri, Colorado, Boston College, TCU, Texas Tech and others.

He plans to visit the Razorbacks on Saturday for the spring game.

“I really like the offer,” said Brooks, who's committed to Tulsa. “It mean so much to me because the coaching staff offered me at SMU and now they believe that I am an SEC running back. I hope to have a lot of fun with the coaching staff and getting up there and having fun.”

The relationship with Morris and Traylor is special, he said.

“It’s crazy because like they’ve been recruiting me for so long, and by that I think they feel special about recruiting me to go to their university,” Brooks added.

He rushed 149 times for 1,201 yards, 21 touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. Brooks had 141 carries for 1,150 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore while catching 13 passes for 107 yards and a score.

Brooks is looking forward to visiting Fayetteville.

“Just having fun with the coaches, try to get in some team meetings and taking a picture in the uniform,” Brooks said.