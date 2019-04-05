Thursday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES -- Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 10-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX -- Reinstated 1B-OF Steve Pearce from the 10-day IL. Optioned 1B-OF Sam Travis to Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX -- Optioned RHP Dylan Covey to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated RHP Ian Hamilton from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Charlotte. Reinstated SS Tim Anderson from the paternity list.
NEW YORK YANKEES -- Placed SS Troy Tulowitski on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from Scranton Wilkes-Barre (IL). Claimed RHP Jake Barrett off waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred RHP Ben Heller to the 60-day DL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS -- Added INF Alen Hanson and OF Socrates Brito to the major-league roster. Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley and OF Anthony Alford to Buffalo (IL).
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES -- Placed OF Corey Dickerson on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Jordan Lyles from the 10-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS -- Reinstated INF Howie Kendrick from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jake Noll to Fresno (PCL).
BASKETBALL
NBA
NBA -- Fined New Orleans Pelicans F/C Anthony Davis $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS -- Signed F Donatas Motiejunas.
FOOTBALL
NFL
CINCINNATI BENGALS -- Re-signed G-C Trey Hopkins to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS -- Signed OL Dakota Dozier.
OAKLAND RAIDERS -- Released WR Seth Roberts.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -- Signed DT Nick Thurman.
HOCKEY
NHL
NHL -- Fined Vegas D Colin Miller $2,000 as supplementary discipline under NHL Rule 64 (diving/embellishment).
NEW YORK RANGERS -- Announced Glen Sather is stepping down as president and will become senior adviser to owner James Dolan.
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK -- Announced D Ryan Lindgren was recalled by New York (NHL). Announced F Ty Ronning was reassigned to the team by New York. Signed Fs Jake Elmer, Shawn McBride and Lewis Zerter-Gossage to amateur tryout agreements. Released F Terrence Wallin from his professional tryout agreement and returned him to Maine (ECHL).
SOCCER
USL Championship
MINNESOTA UNITED -- Sent Ds Carter Manley and Wyatt Omsberg, G Dayne St. Claire and F Mason Toye to Forward Madison.
National Women's
Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE -- Acquired D Morgan Reid from North Carolina for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.
COLLEGE
HOUSTON -- Signed men's basketball coach Kelvin Sampson to a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.
IOWA STATE -- Sophomore G Lindell Wigginton will enter the NBA Draft.
MONTANA STATE -- Named Danny Sprinkle men's basketball coach.
TEMPLE -- Named Jimmy Fenerty men's assistant basketball coach.
Sports on 04/05/2019
Print Headline: Thursday's Sports Transactions
