Thursday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES -- Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX -- Reinstated 1B-OF Steve Pearce from the 10-day IL. Optioned 1B-OF Sam Travis to Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX -- Optioned RHP Dylan Covey to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated RHP Ian Hamilton from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Charlotte. Reinstated SS Tim Anderson from the paternity list.

NEW YORK YANKEES -- Placed SS Troy Tulowitski on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from Scranton Wilkes-Barre (IL). Claimed RHP Jake Barrett off waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred RHP Ben Heller to the 60-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS -- Added INF Alen Hanson and OF Socrates Brito to the major-league roster. Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley and OF Anthony Alford to Buffalo (IL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES -- Placed OF Corey Dickerson on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Jordan Lyles from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS -- Reinstated INF Howie Kendrick from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jake Noll to Fresno (PCL).

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA -- Fined New Orleans Pelicans F/C Anthony Davis $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS -- Signed F Donatas Motiejunas.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CINCINNATI BENGALS -- Re-signed G-C Trey Hopkins to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS -- Signed OL Dakota Dozier.

OAKLAND RAIDERS -- Released WR Seth Roberts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -- Signed DT Nick Thurman.

HOCKEY

NHL

NHL -- Fined Vegas D Colin Miller $2,000 as supplementary discipline under NHL Rule 64 (diving/embellishment).

NEW YORK RANGERS -- Announced Glen Sather is stepping down as president and will become senior adviser to owner James Dolan.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK -- Announced D Ryan Lindgren was recalled by New York (NHL). Announced F Ty Ronning was reassigned to the team by New York. Signed Fs Jake Elmer, Shawn McBride and Lewis Zerter-Gossage to amateur tryout agreements. Released F Terrence Wallin from his professional tryout agreement and returned him to Maine (ECHL).

SOCCER

USL Championship

MINNESOTA UNITED -- Sent Ds Carter Manley and Wyatt Omsberg, G Dayne St. Claire and F Mason Toye to Forward Madison.

National Women's

Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE -- Acquired D Morgan Reid from North Carolina for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

HOUSTON -- Signed men's basketball coach Kelvin Sampson to a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

IOWA STATE -- Sophomore G Lindell Wigginton will enter the NBA Draft.

MONTANA STATE -- Named Danny Sprinkle men's basketball coach.

TEMPLE -- Named Jimmy Fenerty men's assistant basketball coach.

Sports on 04/05/2019