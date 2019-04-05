Toddler, 3, dies; parents arrested

Two parents face criminal charges in the death of their toddler daughter, Texarkana police said Wednesday.

Medical crews on Tuesday airlifted the 3-year-old to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock after she suffered serious injuries, police said.

The Texarkana Police Department said the girl died Tuesday afternoon and investigators are awaiting autopsy results.

Authorities charged McKenna Cawley, 26, with capital murder and domestic battery. The child's father, Everette Cawley, 23, faces two counts of permitting the abuse of a minor.

Investigators also found that the couple's 2-year-old son had injuries that indicated abuse, police said.

The state Department of Human Services removed two children, including an infant, from the couple's Texarkana home.

State Desk on 04/05/2019