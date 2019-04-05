Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Top safety excited about official visit to Arkansas

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:59 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas defensive backs coach Mark Smith (left) hugs Canaan Sandy following practice Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Fayetteville. - Photo by Ben Goff

Safety Darius Snow, along with four others, will officially visit the University of Arkansas this weekend.

Snow, 6-2, 215, of Carrolton (Texas) Hebron High School has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, Texas, Michigan State and others. His father, Eric, played point guard for Michigan State before playing in the NBA from 1995 to 2008.

"I'm excited about it, that'll be my first time up there," Snow said of Arkansas "So I'm looking forward to getting a feel of what it's like."

He's being recruited by cornerbacks coach Mark Smith, but speaks highly of the remainder of the staff.

"All of them are great people," Snow said.

Running back Kelvontay Dixon, 6-0, 173, of Carthage Texas, Arkansas cornerback commitment Jamie Vance, 5-11, 170, of New Orleans Edna Karr, along with safety Jerrin Thompson, 6-0, 172, and receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, 6-2, 185, of Lufkin, Texas, also will visit.

