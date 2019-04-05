Travelers prevail in opener

The Arkansas Travelers scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to defeat the Tulsa Drillers 6-4 in their season opener Thursday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Right fielder Kyle Lewis began the top of the 10th at second base for the Travs -- per minor-league baseball rules -- then advanced to third on shortstop Chris Mariscal's one-out single. Second baseman Donnie Walton walked to load the bases for third baseman Jordan Cowan, whose sacrifice fly scored Lewis to make it 5-4. Catcher Joe DeCarlo reached on a throwing error by Tulsa third baseman Cristian Santana, allowing Mariscal to score for a 6-4 lead.

Tulsa loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th with one out against Arkansas reliever Parker Markel, but he struck out Cody Thomas and got Zach Reks to ground out to end the game.

The Travs took a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth on RBI singles from center fielder Jake Fraley and first baseman Evan White. The Drillers tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the inning thanks to shortstop Gavin Lux's run-scoring double.

TRAVS AB R H BI DRILLERS AB R H BI

Fraley, cf 5 2 2 1 Lux, ss 5 1 2 1

White, 1b 4 1 2 1 Peters, cf 4 0 1 0

Lewis, rf 4 1 1 2 Ruiz, c 5 0 1 0

Zmmrlli, dh 5 0 1 0 Santna, 3b 5 0 1 1

Mariscal, ss 4 1 2 0 Prmlee, dh 2 1 1 1

Walton, 2b 3 0 0 0 Estevez, 2b 4 0 2 0

Cowan, 3b 4 0 0 1 Thomas, rf 5 0 0 0

Odom, c 3 0 1 0 Reks, lf 5 1 1 1

T-Willms, pr 0 1 0 0 Walker, 1b 3 1 1 0

DeCarlo, c 1 0 0 0

Knapp, lf 3 0 0 0



TOTALS 36 6 9 5 totals 38 4 10 4

Travelers 000 002 002 2 -- 6 9 1

Drillers 100 001 101 0 -- 4 10 3

E -- Fraley, Thomas, Santana. DP -- Travelers 1, Drillers 1. LOB -- Travelers 10, Drillers 11; 2B -- Zamarelli, Lewis, Lux, Peters; 3B -- Fraley; HR -- Reks (1), Parmelee (1); SF -- Cowan.

TRAVELERS IP H R ER BB SO

Dunn 5 5 1 1 1 7

Bonnell 2 2 2 2 0 1

Anderson 1 1 0 0 2 2

Warren W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 1 2

Markel S, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2

DRILLERS IP H R ER BB SO

May 5 2 0 0 1 9

Spitzbarth 1/3 3 2 2 1 1

Boyle 2 0 0 0 2 1

Somsen 12/3 3 2 1 1 1

McCreery L, 0-1 1 1 2 0 1 0

WP -- Dunn 2. HBP -- by May (Mariscal), by Dunn (Peters). Umpires -- Home: Robinson; First: Stukel; Third: Barba. Time -- 3:34. Attendance -- 7,910.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central

WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

WEBSITE Travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: LHP Ricardo Sanchez (3-5, 3.79 ERA in 2018); Drillers: RHP Yadier Alvarez (1-2, 4.23 ERA in 2018)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

