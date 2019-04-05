Victim-lease bill rejected by Senate

The Senate on Thursday knocked down a bill that would allow victims of domestic violence to break their lease within 60 days without having to pay an early termination fee.

House Bill 1538, sponsored by Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, failed by a vote of 13 in favor of the legislation to nine against. The bill needed at least 18 votes to pass.

The Senate voted to expunge the vote, which would allow HB1538 to be brought again before the end of the session.

HB1538 would require the tenant to provide written notice and a copy of a court order proving there is a documented domestic violence case.

Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, told the Senate that he supports helping domestic violence victims, but said the bill should be more equitable to landlords. During the 60-day period, the tenant could not be removed for violating any part of the rental agreement, Hickey said.

"You could have someone that could stack trash out on their porch, out in their yard, whatever else they wanted to do. There could be loud parties; noise of all sorts and type," Hickey said. "There could be other fights there, but you're going to be required to let them stay for the whole 60 days."

-- Jeannie Roberts