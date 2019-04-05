Wet weekend on tap for Arkansas as potentially severe storms move in

Nearly all of Arkansas is under a slight risk for severe storms and heavy rains as a system moves into the state this weekend, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said scattered storms are expected to start on Saturday and last until Monday after a system moves into the state and makes contact with a warm front from the Gulf Coast.

“This is expected to trigger strong to severe thunderstorms from central and southern Arkansas to eastern Texas and Louisiana,” the agency said in a Friday briefing, adding some areas could see flash or river flooding.

The northern-most parts of the state bordering Missouri are under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Damaging winds are the main threat weather officials anticipate on Saturday. Confidence in tornadoes and large hail on Saturday is low, they said.

Forecasters predict up to three inches of rain could fall in parts of central Arkansas by Monday.

The forecast follows mid-week storms that saw about two inches of rain fall on central and southern Arkansas.