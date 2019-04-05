Woman reports being choked, robbed before sunset in Little Rock's South Main neighborhood, police say

An assailant choked and robbed a woman sitting on a bench Thursday before sunset just south of downtown Little Rock, police said.

The 63-year-old woman flagged down officers around 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Main Street, saying she had been robbed, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

She told investigators she was sitting on a bench when a male in a hoodie grabbed her by the throat and took $100 in cash and several other items, the report said.

The victim didn’t appear to be seriously injured, police said.

Officers searched the area for the assailant but didn’t find him.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report, which didn’t include a description of the robber.