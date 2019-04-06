3 killed in eastern Arkansas shootings, police say; authorities ID 2 suspects

Three people are dead and authorities are searching for a pair of suspects after two shootings early Saturday in West Memphis.

Authorities said the killings prompted a greater police presence in the city in an attempt to prevent further violence.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting at 1808 E. Broadway Ave., while another victim died after he was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center, according to a statement by West Memphis police. A third victim was also transported to the hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Authorities have obtained warrants for the arrest of Raheem Stackhouse and Reginald Smith, both 23, in connection with the double homicide, according to a separate police statement.

According to the department, officers arrived at 605 Oxford St. shortly after the first slayings and found a deceased female shooting victim. The statements did not name any suspects in her killing.

Investigations into both cases are ongoing, authorities said. According to the department, residents should expect to see a “larger than usual police presence in the city for the next few days.”

