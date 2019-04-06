ACLU asks judge to halt border wall funding

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Honduran migrants climb over a section of the U.S. border fence from Playas of Tijuana, Mexico, before handing themselves in to border control agents. A surge in family arrivals, largely from Guatemala and Honduras, has led Border Patrol agents to shift attention from preparing criminal cases to caring for children. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

WASHINGTON -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday asked a judge in California to block President Donald Trump's administration from building a border wall using funds obtained through his national emergency declaration.

The court papers say Trump has overstepped his executive powers by diverting funds from the Department of Defense for a border wall and the threat is pressing because efforts by Congress to stop him have failed and building plans are starting to come into focus. Lawyers asked for a hearing as soon as possible.

In a separate lawsuit, California and 19 other states that are suing Trump over his emergency declaration have also requested a court order to stop money from being diverted to fund the border wall.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Friday that the group took action to prevent the siphoning of $1.6 billion from fighting drug trafficking and funding military construction projects.

Becerra said it's important to block the diversion of funds before it happens because it will be harder to replace if the money is committed to border wall construction.

Trump has said he will shift $3.6 billion from military construction to erecting border barriers and plans are taking shape. Congress has voted to provide less than $1.4 billion for border barriers, leaving Democrats and some Republicans saying that Trump is abusing his powers by ignoring Congress' constitutional control over spending.

New sections of wall using the funding will be built in Arizona and New Mexico -- areas not covered by Congress' allocation.

"Now that the President has started raiding military funds and vetoed Congress's rejection of his emergency, it's urgent that the court stop his unconstitutional power grab," ACLU attorney Dror Ladin said in a statement.

Congress had approved a resolution annulling the national emergency that Trump declared at the U.S.-Mexico border in February. That included passage by the Republican-led Senate, in which 12 GOP senators joined Democrats in blocking him.

Trump vetoed that measure almost immediately. The Democratic-led House failed to override the veto.

The ACLU request to block the construction was part of a legal challenge filed in February on behalf of the Southern Border Communities Coalition and the Sierra Club environmental group, a day after Trump's declaration.

Trump has dismissed all legal action as an effort to stall important priorities through "activist" left-leaning judges who lack border experience.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

